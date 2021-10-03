Ghanshyam Nayak, Nattu Kaka of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, dies after battle with cancer

Actor Ghanshyam Nayak, known for playing Nattu Kaka in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, died on Sunday. He was battling cancer.

The news of Ghanshyam’s death was shared by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi, who tweeted, “Hamare pyaare #Natukaka @TMKOC_NTF hamare saath nahi rahe (Our beloved Nattu Kaka is no more).” Asit also wished for Ghanshyam's family to have the strength to deal with the loss and said that Nattu Kaka will never be forgotten.

Tanmay Vekeria, who plays Bagga in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, told a leading daily, “I got the news first as his son called me at 5:45 pm. His condition failed to improve after his hospitalisation a few months back. He passed away today at 5:30 pm. He was a gem and was closest to me. He tried his best to work again with us but his health did not permit. I am very saddened that he is gone.”

Jennifer Mistry, who plays Roshan Kaur Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, said, “We just got to know about the news and it is extremely sad we have lost him.”

Ghanshyam had revealed his cancer diagnosis earlier this year, months after undergoing surgery last year after eight knots were found in his neck. He received further treatment after new knots were found following a test.

In May, Ghanshyam had also dismissed reports that he was facing financial woes due to not being able to shoot for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He had clarified that he is ‘not unemployed’ and was missing from the sets due to the ‘safety protocols’ put in place by the team.

