Actor quits Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as his character would turn 50 after leap: Already playing a 30-year-old at 23

Ahead of a major time leap in the ongoing TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, several actors plan to leave the show and Vihan V Verma has now said that quit the show as his character would turn 50, while he is 23 in real life. He added that he is already playing a 30-year-old, thanks to the first time leap. (Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Vihaan V Verma and Sneha Bhawsar find love on set)

Vihan joined Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin team after Adish Vaidyato left in September 2021 and Vihan replaced Adish on the show.

Playing 50 at 23

Talking about his decision, Vihan told ETimes, “I was unsure about continuing after the time leap because my character would have turned 50. I am already playing 30 at 23. Even the previous time leap seemed quite weird, but I adjusted to it eventually. However, this one will be too much and I wasn’t comfortable with it. Also, the focus would be on the new cast after the time leap. The makers were quite understanding of my predicament, and I am glad my exit has been on a good note.”

Exit on a good note

“I am sad about exiting a popular show and parting ways with my co-actors. However, I am also excited about new opportunities waiting for me. I don’t believe in taking breaks and will be back to work as soon as I am offered something exciting," he added.

Vihan's career

About joining the show, Vihan had earlier told ETimes that Adish may have had his own reasons behind his exit, but he has got a good screen time. Even after the time leap, his character continued to have a lot of screen space and therefore he had a lot to do in the show, he added.

Vihaan has also worked in Charmsukh, apart from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He has been sharing pictures and videos from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as he gears up to wrap up his part the show.

