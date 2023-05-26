Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Vihaan V Verma and Sneha Bhawsar find love on set

It seems Vihaan V Verma and Sneha Bhawsar are more than just co-stars, as we have exclusively learnt that the actors are dating., and love spending time together. Vihaan V Verma and Sneha Bhawsar are seen in show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The two met each other for the first time on the set of the TV show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and hit it off instantly. And their chemistry is crackling not just onscreen, but off-screen too.

“They (Vihaan and Sneha) spend all their time together on sets, from eating together to coming and going back together. Even after shoot, they are together,” said a source from the set, who is close to the actors, adding that they are enjoying this new bond and romance.

“All the time that they spent with each other has led to this beautiful bond, and their friends are also happy to see them happy together. Their vibe is just the same, and we see them going a long way. They are perfect love birds, and can’t stay without each other,” the source added.

Their social media feeds are full of pictures of them together as well. Earlier, protagonists Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma found love on the same set, and got married to each other. In fact, actor Ayesha Singh is also dating Ishaan Rajesh Singh, son of the show’s producer Rajesh Ram Singh.

When we reached out to Bhawsar, she laughed and maintained the “just good friends” stance, while Verma was not reachable for a comment.