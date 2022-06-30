Gouri Tonnk: I’m happy staying back home and spending time with kids

Actor Gouri Tonnk likes to be remembered as a passionate artiste and thus prefers to wait for something worthwhile to bring her back on the sets.

“I need a role that forces me step out of the house in a go. Else, I am more than happy staying back home and spending time with my daughters. As far as earning money is concerned, I’m an enterprising soul and know how to manage my finances well,” says Tonnk.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Kaahin Kissii Roz (2001) and Ssshhhh Phir Koi Hai (2010) actor adds, “So, as an actor, I need something really meaningful to make me all charged-up and excited to get back to acting.”

Tonnk says that today things have changed for better. “Television industry has evolved and it’s a much better place to work in. Those were very tough days — too much work, very chaotic and unending schedules. Today, TV is more organised but evolution of content is yet to happen. There are makers who are trying their bit but that is just not enough. Years back, we used to get TRPs like over six and seven still that was not considered high on the charts. Now, makers and actors are happy with rating of one and two just because the competition is immense and then there is flood of content for the audience.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She was scheduled to a start a show two years back but Tonnk couldn’t take up work for various reasons — pandemic and raising her year-old daughter then. So, after a break, the actor is back with a TV daily. “I’m currently playing a lawyer in TV show Kaamnaa and it’s a really refreshing and challenging role for me after all these years.”

The Mohi actor is waiting to share screen space with her actor-husband Yash Tonnk. “It’s long due now! We last did dance reality together years back. But in all these years if we have to be together for a show the roles should be that of rivals, full on dushmani...woh bahut achha ayega screen par, trust me...(laughs),” she shares before signing off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}