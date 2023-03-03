Grandmaster Flash recalls the joy of being ‘childlike’ on The Masked Singer after elimination: 'I can be silly and.....'

Joseph Saddler, also known as Grandmaster Flash, recently shared his experience on the ninth season of The Masked Singer. The singer and DJ was eliminated from the show, but he took to Instagram to thank the production team for the opportunity to participate. He also shared a video from the set and wrote a heartfelt message describing his journey on the reality show. He also thanked the fans for their support and encouragement during his time on the show. Many of his followers commented on the post, expressing their sadness at his eviction and their admiration for his performance. ( Also read: Sara Evans reacts to her elimination from The Masked Singer Season 9: ‘it wasn’t fair but then god knew what.....')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the latest episode, the theme was centered around New York City. The panelists were reminded by host Nick Cannon about the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell, a new addition to the show that had yet to be used. The three contestants of the week - Polar Bear, California Roll, and reigning champion Medusa - performed to iconic New York-themed songs. California Roll made history as the first costume to feature five singers. During the first vote, Grandmaster was revealed to be Polar Bear, and he was eliminated from the competition. Medusa and California Roll then competed in a Battle Royale, with the former ultimately being chosen to go home.

Before the panelists could give their final guesses, Nicole Scherzinger rang the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell, allowing Medusa to keep her mask on and move on to the quarter finals alongside California Roll. The next week would see a new group of masked singers taking to the stage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The legendary hip-hop icon, Grandmaster took to Instagram to share a clip from the set of Season 9 of The Masked Singer. In the video, he was shown wearing the Polar Bear costume before dramatically unmasking himself on stage. As he revealed his true identity, host Nick Cannon exclaimed, "The legend and the icon!" The audience erupted into cheers and applause, clearly thrilled to see Grandmaster's surprise appearance on the show.

Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, “It was me!!!!! #PolarBearMask on @maskedsingerfox thanks for having me had a lot of fun @foxtv! #TheMaskedSinger.” Kid Capri commented, “Amazing!!!!!! I’m very happy to see this.” DJ Jazzy Jeff wrote, “Absolutely Amazing!!!” DJ Logic commented, “Awesome.” To which, Grandmaster responded, “Thank you.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the post, one of Grandmaster's fans commented, “GrandMaster, I do love you, thank you for hip hop.” Another fan wrote, “You were a blast!!!! Thank you for such fun and the jams!!!! #PolarBearMask.” Other fan commented, “I'm glad for you big brother. You don't know me, but I remember crossing paths with you in the 90s around 164 and Sherman a few times. I used to shout you Grandmaster you'd shout back. You and the 5 were my idols in the late 70s/early 80s. Keep going!!” “KING! You did awesome”, added other.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Grandmaster shared what made him to do this show, "I can remember my friends and family saying we watch this show called The Masked Singer. I didn't think too much on it, until someone told me I need to really look at this. So I went on the internet to watch some of the past shows. And then ironically, a couple of weeks later, an email comes in to the office. And it says that we would like Grandmaster Flash to be one of the people on the show. My "adult" kicks in, and I'm like, "Hell no, no way. Okay, let's start the process."

Throwing light on his experience on The Masked Singer, he said, “It was such an adventure. It was a learning experience. It just kind of taught me that it's okay to be an adult, but dang, if you could just be childlike, that could be cool. And healing. That's what it was to me. It reminds me, you know, on the days that I'll be stressed as an adult and as a parent, I can also be silly, too. I've got the pictures to look at and just laugh at myself. It was pretty cool.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}