Home / Entertainment / Tv / Gurmeet Choudhary receives award for pandemic work, says 'it's extremely special to me'
tv

Gurmeet Choudhary receives award for pandemic work, says 'it's extremely special to me'

Gurmeet Choudhary said while he has got many awards for work done in films and television, this one was for his ‘good deeds’ and it felt special.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 10:16 PM IST
Gurmeet Choudhary was awarded for work done during the pandemic.

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who has been at the forefront to help the needy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, has recently received an award from Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

A day ago, the award was bestowed on Gurmeet by Bhagat Singh Koshyari at an event that took place at Raj Bhavan.

Honoured on receiving the award, Gurmeet said, "This award is really special to me and my team as our relentless efforts in creating a difference have been recognised. I would like to give the full credits to my team- our Covid warriors who have given their heart and soul to this cause. It wouldn't have been possible without their continuous support. I have been receiving awards for my work in films and television but this is the first time I have received an award for a good deed and it's extremely special to me."

Gurmeet's wife and actor Debina Bonnerjee, too, received an award at the event. She bagged the Social Media Influencer award.

Speaking about the same, she said, "I thank everyone for giving me this honour. Most importantly, I thank my social media family who have always been there for me and this one is for them. Your followers are your family and I am blessed to have so many of them across the globe who are always ready to help. I thank the prestigious jury for giving me this award."

For the unversed, Debina has been promoting homegrown businesses on her social media accounts to help them survive amid the crisis.

