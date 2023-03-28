Haarsh Limbachiyaa: So, what if my wife takes home a fatter paycheck

Screenwriter-anchor Haarsh Limbachiyaa feels proud that his wife, comedian Bharti Singh, earns more than him. “So what if my wife takes home a fatter paycheck? I feel lucky that my wife is doing really well in life. I laugh at those who have a problem with her earning more than me, or being more popular. Aise log bahut kam hain jinko apni wife ki popularity se khushi hoti hai. Together, we make a happy world for ourselves. Others can think what they want to,” he says.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Their son, Laksh, will turn one on April 3. Sharing how the last one year of fatherhood has been for him, Limbachiyaa says, “The feeling is out of the world. Everything has changed for us, especially for me. Now, I plan a bit more and have become more serious. Even my writing has taken an upswing.”

On the work front, Limbachiyaa and Singh are excited about debuting as actors this year. “Currently, I am busy anchoring Bzinga on TV. But acting has been on our minds. Bahut din se we have been looking forward to making our debut as actors on television as well. We wanted something good to come our way. And finally, there are a few exciting projects and our fans are in for a big surprise,” he says.

Interestingly, he has already had a few stints in front of the camera, thanks to his outings as an anchor on reality TV shows. “Anchoring comes naturally to me,” says the Comedy Circus writer, adding, “Itna likha hai life mein for other anchors that I feel comfortable being an anchor now.”