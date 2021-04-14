Home / Entertainment / Tv / Hank Azaria feels he needs to apologise to every Indian for voicing Apu on The Simpsons
tv

Hank Azaria feels he needs to apologise to every Indian for voicing Apu on The Simpsons

Simpsons actor Hank Azaria had recently announced that he will no longer be voicing Apu, an Indian character, on the show.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Apu on Simpsons have often been called out.

Simpsons voice star Hank Azaria has opened up about the lessons he learned from playing Apu Nahasapeemapetilon on the long-running show, which many Indians have slammed for being racially stereotypical.

Azaria, a white actor, stepped out from voicing Apu last year and in a recent podcast on Armchair Expert, he opened up about why he feels apologetic for voicing the character, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"It's practically a slur at this point," he said. The characterisation of Apu on the cartoon has been criticised by many Indian celebrities, be it Priyanka Chopra or Kal Penn. It was also the subject of Hari Kondabolu's 2017 documentary The Problem With Apu.

Azaria told podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman that he took time to learn more about what people were feeling. He said he wanted to understand why the character is problematic before stepping away from it.

"I was speaking at my son's school, I was talking to the Indian kids there because I wanted to get their input. A 17-year-old … he's never even seen The Simpsons but knows what Apu means. It's practically a slur at this point. All he knows is that is how his people are thought of and represented to many people in this country," he recalled.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Abhinav gets website disabled for sharing Rubina's contact details

Anita Hassanandani celebrates 40th birthday with husband, watch

Reena Kapoor on Covid second wave: My building got sealed as soon as I moved out

Parth explains what happened when he was accused of flouting Covid-19 rules

Also read: Ashutosh Rana tests positive for Covid-19 after vaccination

He said the boy asked him to tell Hollywood writers what they do matters and has ramifications on people's lives. Azaria said he would deliver the message.

"I really do apologize. It's important. I apologize for my part in creating that and participating in that. Part of me feels like I need to go to every single Indian person in this country and personally apologize. And sometimes I do," Azaria said.

The actor said people of colour should voice characters of colour and diversification of writers' rooms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hank azaria hank azaria on apu controversy the simpsons

Related Stories

tv

Willing to step aside, says Hank Azaria on Apu controversy

UPDATED ON APR 25, 2018 09:32 PM IST
tv

Hank Azaria hints upcoming Simpsons character death

UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2014 04:20 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP