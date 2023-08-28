Hannah Montana actor Mitchel Musso arrested for being drunk and stealing packet of chips: Report

Mitchel Musso, who starred as actor-singer Miley Cyrus' best friend Oliver Oken on the Disney Channel show Hannah Montana, was reportedly arrested on charges of public intoxication and theft. As per a report by USA Today, Mitchel was arrested on Saturday night in Rockwall – a suburb of Dallas, Texas – following an argument after someone reported a disturbance at a local hotel. Also read: Miley Cyrus on what playing Hannah Montana made her feel

Mitchel Musso's arrest

Mitchel Musso, 32, shot to fame as a teenager in the late 2000s for the series Hannah Montana co-starring Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment.

According to a press release from the Rockwall Police Department, the portal reported that police was called to the scene after the 32-year-old actor allegedly entered the hotel and took a bag of chips without paying for the item. When Mitchel, who appeared intoxicated, was asked to pay for the chips, he reportedly 'became verbally abusive' and left without paying.

Mitchel Musso reportedly demonstrated signs of intoxication outside the hotel, and was subsequently arrested on two counts – public intoxication and theft under $100. He was reportedly transported to the Rockwall County Detention Center and spent one night in jail. He was released on Sunday afternoon after posting a $1,000 bond. The report added that a background check also revealed that Mitchel had several outstanding traffic warrants against him.

Not Mitchel Musso's first arrest

This isn't the first time the Disney star has had a run-in with the law. In 2011, he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence (DUI) in Burbank, California, at the age of 20. He had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 'well over' the legal limit of .08 percent, People had reported at the time.

More about the Hannah Montana actor

Mitchel Musso shot to fame as a teenager in the late 2000s for playing Oliver Oken, the best friend of Miley Stewart (portrayed by Miley Cyrus) in Hannah Montana. Hannah Montana is an American teen sitcom created by Michael Poryes, Rich Correll and Barry O'Brien that aired on Disney Channel for four seasons between March 2006 and January 2011. The show also featured Emily Osment and Jason Earles.

Mitchel Musso was also the voice of Jeremy on the animated series Phineas and Ferb. The American show had aired on Disney Channel and Disney XD for four seasons between August 2007 and June 2015.

