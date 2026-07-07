Internet thinks Harshad Chopda is acting like Kabir Singh in Lock Upp for aggressive outburst at Shreya Kalra. Watch

Harshad Chopda is one of the contestants in the reality show Lock Upp season 2. In the first week, he picked up a fight with Shreya Kalra and that almost escalated in the ninth episode. He was seen trying to lash out at Shreya, after Shivangi Joshi was left teary-eyed with a confrontation with her. Many on social media were not happy with how Harshad reacted.

What Harshad said?

Harshad Chopda is currently participating in Lock Upp.

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It all started when Shivangi asked Shreya if she is really sick, which did not sit well with her. Shreya said that it is a wrong question to ask and the two clashed inside the locker room, even as Ram Kapoor tried to advise both the women to handle things calmly. Shivangi left the room teary-eyed and went to Harshad, to talk to him. Harshad looked agitated and wanted to have a showdown with Shreya, but many others stopped him. Pamela said that Harshad needs to calm down as she is a girl and he cannot attack her like this.

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the episode, many users expressed concern for Harshad's behaviour. One said, “I'm sorry this gave me ick. what is this sasta kabir singh behaviour?!” Another said, “Yesterday when I said Harshad have anger issues people came to me but now see the promo for tomrow , again he genuine have no control over his anger.” A comment read, “Shivangi Joshi individually has the potential to be a firecracker (glimpses in the chargesheet task) but when she is with harshad chopda: it feels like an itv planned act- a damsel in distress being saved by Kabir singh type alpha male lol.” More in Lock Upp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the episode, many users expressed concern for Harshad's behaviour. One said, “I'm sorry this gave me ick. what is this sasta kabir singh behaviour?!” Another said, “Yesterday when I said Harshad have anger issues people came to me but now see the promo for tomrow , again he genuine have no control over his anger.” A comment read, “Shivangi Joshi individually has the potential to be a firecracker (glimpses in the chargesheet task) but when she is with harshad chopda: it feels like an itv planned act- a damsel in distress being saved by Kabir singh type alpha male lol.” More in Lock Upp {{/usCountry}}

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In the earlier episodes, when Shreya Kalra had asked Harshad about his personal life and why he did not get married, the actor said, “I had (found someone) and then s*** happened no? I agree that the right person can be your strength and I know this. F*** up is that the right person will come with the risk. I am golden with neutral, I never want to be happy… Absolutely without any complaint I will live my life in neutral.”

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He added, “I date but then I get f****d. Bolna kuch hota hain actions kuch aur hote hain (You say something but your actions are different). Log na bohot jyada mean hain (People are very mean). I have felt deafness, emotional deafness. I am saying, saying, saying and the person is not listening and understanding. Aisa lag raha hain ki main baat kar raha hoon baat sunai kyu nahi de raha hain (I am speaking but it is not being heard) The problem is not that I am available, it is that I am too available. Maybe galti meri hi hain (Maybe it is my mistake).”

Lock Upp is streaming in Netflix.