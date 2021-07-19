Has Disha Parmar changed her name to Disha Rahul Vaidya? Their custom jammies offer a hint

Disha Parmar has shared a new video with husband Rahul Vaidya. It shows them wearing matching red night suits with special initials embossed on the pockets.

Disha Parmar filmed the video while the couple appeared to be in their bed. Rahul Vaidya looked into the camera and gave Disha a kiss on her cheek. The initials on Rahul's night shirt read RKV, after his name. On Disha's shirt, were the initials DRV, perhaps hinting that she has changed her name to Disha Rahul Vaidya. However, Disha's Instagram profile still shows her name as Disha Parmar.

Disha and Rahul tied the knot on Friday in Mumbai. They were joined for the ceremonies by their friends and family. For the wedding, Rahul wore an off-white resham and gold zardozi sherwani by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, while Disha chose to wear red ghagra by the same designers.

At the post-wedding brunch on Saturday, Rahul talked to his guests about how his wedding night was ruined by his family members. "Mere mama aaj subah aae mere room mein (My uncle came to my room this morning). He has been in my room since 8am today. It was my first night, I want to tell you all. We are all family, there are my two cousins, Shreyas and Arpit, they were partying with me. I told them to come to my room. Don't know what happened but they, and my other uncle Manoj mama, came to my room at 3am. My first night is going on. And my wife asked me, 'humare room mein aur bhi koi hai kya (Is there someone else in our room?)' I said yes. So these are the legendary people," he said.

Rahul proposed to Disha during his appearance on Bigg Boss 14 last year. Rahul went down on his knee, took out a ring, turned to the camera and asked Disha to marry him. He even wore a T-shirt which had 'Marry Me?' written on it. since then fans started calling Disha and Rahul as 'Dishul'.