Has Vishal Dadlani been fired from Indian Idol 16 for making a political remark? Singer responds

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Vishal Dadlani was dropped from the popular singing reality show Indian Idol 16 following his remarks on the NEET paper leak controversy. Amid the growing buzz online, the singer-composer has addressed the speculation, setting the record straight once and for all.

Vishal Dadlani reacts

Vishal Dadlani's Instagram post sparked mixed reactions on social media.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The speculation started after Vishal shared a post about the handling of the NEET-UG examination leak controversy and stressed the need for better representation in the government. Soon after his comments, several social media pages began claiming that the makers of Indian Idol had dropped him from the show over his political views.

Vishal took to Instagram on Tuesday to react to the viral claims surrounding his exit from Indian Idol 16 and firmly dismissed the speculation. Mocking the rumours, Vishal wrote, “Remember not to trust anything you see online. There's a whole lot of manipulation going on. Keep fighting the good fight, and saying what needs to be said!"

In the video, Vishal was seen on the sets of Indian Idol pretending to break down in tears, before suddenly bursting into laughter and quipping, “Here I am, baby!”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The post sparked mixed reactions on social media. “Indian idol famous bcoz of him believe or cry,” one comment read, with one mentioning, “Bros roasting is on point”. “Serving fresh, much-needed wisdom, as always,” one posted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post sparked mixed reactions on social media. “Indian idol famous bcoz of him believe or cry,” one comment read, with one mentioning, “Bros roasting is on point”. “Serving fresh, much-needed wisdom, as always,” one posted. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} What Vishal Dadlani said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What Vishal Dadlani said {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Earlier, Vishal slammed the NEET paper leak incident through a post on Instagram, expressing his solidarity with the aspirants who had been impacted by the paper leak.

He said, "I just want to express my support and solidarity with the students who have been hurt by this NEET paper leak. It's wrong that it happens every year; it's even more wrong that no government agencies are taking responsibility, and worse that ministers are sitting there saying it's no big deal." He added, "Those in power are not educated. This is going to destroy India. Whether you like it or not, whether it feels good or bad, this is the truth. Please, if possible, elect better people — vote for good, educated people."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the same video, Vishal asked voters not to choose leaders on the basis of caste or religion, and said, "If you want to secure your future and the future of this country, we have to elect better people. Please don't put these ignorant goons in power, even if they are from your caste or family. Please don't vote for them. Enough is enough. What is happening to this country, brother?"

A NEET-UG exam leak was reported after a teacher discovered PDFs matching 135 exam questions, prompting a wider investigation. The controversy led to the cancellation of the examination held on May 3 across 551 cities in India and 14 international centres, with over 22 lakh candidates appearing. Now, the re-examination is scheduled for June 21 under enhanced security measures mandated by the Union Education Ministry.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON