Hasan Minhaj bids farewell to The Daily Show host Trevor Noah: 'Thank you for not firing me'

Hasan Minhaj was among the many former colleagues who congratulated The Daily Show host Trevor Noah on his last night on the show on Thursday. The comedian touted Trevor's seven-year run on the satirical late night program and wished him well on his journey ahead. Hasan, who is of Indian descent, joined The Daily Show as a senior correspondent in 2014 and worked together with Trevor for four years before leaving the award-winning show in 2018. (Also read: Trevor Noah says goodbye to The Daily Show after 7 years: 'Grateful to you all')

Sharing several photographs of their time together on the show, Hasan wrote in Twitter post, "7 amazing years. You did it your way, and you made @thedailyshow your own. We had some amazing times @trevornoah, and we can’t wait to see what you do next. Thank you for not firing me when I needed health insurance the most!" Ending the post with a joke, Hasan thanked Trevor for not firing him from The Daily Show. The photographs shared by Hasan in good times on the show, while the final photograph shows the two men in a hug, as crew members look on. Both Hasan and Trevor were among the most notable correspondents of colour that were featured on the talk show when original host Jon Stewart was still on.

Jon left the show in August 2015 and Trevor took over the program in September 2015 after joining The Daily Show in December 2014. The South African comedian announced that he was leaving his post in September 2022 to pursue other projects including standup comedy. On his final night, Trevor thanked the audience at home, including the haters. "Even the people who hate-watched, we still got the ratings, [so] thank you. I'm eternally grateful to you," he quipped.

In 2018, Hasan premiered his own Netflix comedy series titled Patriot Act, which looked at topical events in the US and the world. It was the first talk show led by an Indian-American on the streaming platform. His second standup special, Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester, came out on Netflix in October 2022. Hasan's 2018 comedy special for Netflix, Homecoming King, won the prestigious Peabody Award in 2019.

