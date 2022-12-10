Trevor Noah says goodbye to The Daily Show after 7 years: 'Grateful to you all'

Trevor Noah had his final episode on The Daily Show on Thursday, saying goodbye to the satirical late night show after seven years. The comedian, who took over from former host Jon Stewart in September 2015, had an emotional time as he shared his thanks to the cheering audience in the studio and at home. (Also read: Never said ‘entire UK is racist’: Trevor Noah on UK PM Rishi Sunak viral comment)

"Honestly, most importantly, I'm most grateful to you," he began in his farewell speech. Trevor recalled when they began the show they couldn't find enough people to fill the seats in the audience and he was mindful to appreciate every person to come and watch him whenever he performed.

Trevor gives thanks to the fans who supported him over the last seven years and the Black women who shaped his life. pic.twitter.com/p2VpOkSm4T — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 9, 2022

The host got emotional as he singled out an underappreciated segment of the population in America and added, "A special shout out to black women. I have often been credited with having these grand ideas. Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me? From my mom, my grandma, my aunt," he shared, adding that if one truly wanted to learn about America, they needed to talk to black women.

He continued, "Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad, especially in America or anything place that black people exist, whether it's Brazil or South Africa, wherever they exist. When things go bad, black people know it gets worse for them. But black people in particular, they know what shit is, genuinely. To the black women who have taught me, the scholars online and authors online who have taken the time to educate me and argue with me."

Trevor, who was born in South Africa, began appearing as a contributor on The Daily Show in 2014 and was tipped for the main job in under a year. He announced his departure from the show in September 2022. He told Jimmy Fallon that he wanted to get back to performing stand-up all over the world again on his talk show recently. Trevor's Netflix comedy special I Wish You Would premiered on streaming platform on November 22. While The Daily Show has not announced any replacement for Trevor as yet, several guest hosts are expected to take his place beginning in January 2023.

