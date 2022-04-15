Hasan Zaidi: Ramzan is a time to detoxify our mind and soul

Hasan Zaidi feels it’s time to step away from television and explore other mediums as well after wrapping up a TV daily recently.

“It’s a conscious decision just to take a quick break from television and explore other mediums as well. TV bounds you to a certain show for months and I have been doing it for quite some time now so I feel it’s time to look around as there is so much to pick from. Also, I’m in the frame of mind where I want to try several things that too all at the same time. So, it’s more the reason I want to do projects that wrap in a month or two, so I can swiftly switch to the next in the line. And for now, OTT is such a space where performer-friendly content is being made and the good part is that is strictly time-bound,” says the Beyhadd-2, Khottey Sikkey and Dishkyaoon actor.

Last seen in the show Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, Zaidi is undergoing rigorous training and has zeroed on a web show, “I always wanted train and do multiple things like kick-boxing, gym training but couldn’t do it due to lack of time but now I have deliberately taken the time out to do things that I desperately wanted to for so long. Also, I dabbled inline production for a friend’s film project and enjoyed it thoroughly. And I am also getting into production soon, let’s see. With better stories happening I think no actor can miss on an OTT offer and TV is getting too much into the TRP race which is very stressful for an actor. I am not game for so much manipulation happening as and when ratings of the show go up or down.”

Like many, for Zaidi too agrees that Ramzan is the month of sharing, praying and retrospection. “Whatever as human, one has done in a lifetime it can be thought over in the holy month. Ramzan is a time to detoxify not just our body but our mind and soul. I feel if we as humans will change ourselves that will reflect big way on our society as well,” says the actor seen in projects like Horror Story and Powder.