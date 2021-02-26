Home / Entertainment / Tv / Have Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill tied the knot? Bigg Boss 13 winner reveals his marital status
tv

Have Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill tied the knot? Bigg Boss 13 winner reveals his marital status

Sidharth Shukla has long been rumoured to be dating Shehnaaz Gill. Fresh rumours suggest that the two have tied the knot. Sidharth has now clarified his marital status.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Sidharth Shukla clarifies wedding rumours.

Actor Sidharth Shukla switched on the savage mode while addressing rumours of his marital status. The actor, who was the winner of Bigg Boss 13, took to Twitter and addressed rumours suggesting he is married to fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant and his friend Shehnaaz Gill.

He issued the clarification when a fan reached out to him requesting a reply from the Bigg Boss 13 star. "Meri girlfriend keh rhi hai jab tak reply or follow back nhi doge shadi nhi karegi kya chahte ho main kuwara rahu aisa n Karo reply do plz shadi hogi to main apke liy spl karunga ek reply (My girlfriend is saying until you don't reply or follow back, she wouldn't marry me. Do you want me to stay single? Reply please, if I marry, I will do something special for you)," the fan said.

Sidharth fulfilled the fan's wish but added a dig at recent reports about his own wedding. "Bhai Kunwara tag acha hai ... main tho kunwara hoon fir bhi kuch media walo ne shadi shuda karar kar diya hai ... maybe they know more than I do about me (Brother, the single tag is good. I am single and yet some in the media have announced that I have married)," the actor said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Salman Khan, Govinda, Shraddha Kapoor and more pose for 'mega selfie'

I have never asked for money and I never will: Santosh Anand

Sidharth Shukla clarifies rumours of his marriage to Shehnaaz Gill

Aly: 'Jasmin got me headphones, a jacket, but she is my best gift this year'

Sidharth tries to interact with fans as frequently as possible. Be it returning their love or shutting down trolls, Sidharth has been active on Twitter and making headlines for the same.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla shuts down troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill

Speaking with the Times of India, Sidharth said, "Whenever I’m on social media, I go through most of the posts. I’ll be lying if I say that I read them all, but I do manage to read most of them. There’s an appreciation that I receive, there’s constructive criticism too, which I take well and work on, and then there are these amazing videos that they make for me. I can see the effort that goes into all this. When I get gifts, I make it a point to use them because I know they have sent it with so much love.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sidharth shukla shehnaaz gill

Related Stories

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty recreates Shehnaaz Gill's Saada Kutta Kutta on spotting a dog

PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:20 PM IST
tv

Shehnaaz Gill's phone wallpaper is a pic with Sidharth Shukla and Sidnaaz fans can't get over it. See here

PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:32 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP