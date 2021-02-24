Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla takes a dip in the pool, fans say 'perfect blend of hotness and cuteness'

Actor and winner of reality TV show Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla, recently posted a short video of himself taking a dip in the swimming pool and left his fans drooling.

Posting the small snippet, Sidharth wrote on Instagram, "Sometimes you just gotta chill." The Balika Vadhu star is seen taking a dip in a pool, while dressed in black trunks, in slow-mo. The post has 9.2 lakh likes and many fans posted fire emojis on the video.





One fan wrote, "Baba, you are the perfect blend of HOTNESSSSSS AND CUTENESS in one frame.. OH MY GODDD. LOTS OF LOVE TO YOU, HANDSOME."

One fan wrote, "Haye gharmmmiii," while another one commented, "For now you are rising the temperatures so no chilling for us." One fan also wrote, "Neend bhaag gayi...Sidharth bhai ne aag laga di idhar."

After winning hearts and the season's trophy in 2019, Sidharth returned to Bigg Boss house for the 14th season as a "senior". Sidharth entered Bigg Boss 14 house as the show kickstarted, alongwith season 7 winner Gauahar Khan and season 11 contestant Hina Khan.

Hina, Gauahar and Sidharth were brought in for a two-week stint as ‘seniors’ on Bigg Boss 14 that concluded this Sunday. They initially ‘rejected’ Rubina Dilaik, but she emerged as one of the strongest contestants and won the season trophy.

After Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth was seen on Mujhse Shadi Karogi, another reality show featuring Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. Sidharth only appeared on the show as a guest.

Sidharth has also been working on his digital debut, Ekta Kapoor's Broken But Beautiful 3.

