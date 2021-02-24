Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla takes a dip in the pool, fans say 'perfect blend of hotness and cuteness'
- Sidharth Shukla fans were in for a treat when he posted a short video of himself taking a dip in a swimming pool. Check out his post here.
Actor and winner of reality TV show Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla, recently posted a short video of himself taking a dip in the swimming pool and left his fans drooling.
Posting the small snippet, Sidharth wrote on Instagram, "Sometimes you just gotta chill." The Balika Vadhu star is seen taking a dip in a pool, while dressed in black trunks, in slow-mo. The post has 9.2 lakh likes and many fans posted fire emojis on the video.
One fan wrote, "Baba, you are the perfect blend of HOTNESSSSSS AND CUTENESS in one frame.. OH MY GODDD. LOTS OF LOVE TO YOU, HANDSOME."
One fan wrote, "Haye gharmmmiii," while another one commented, "For now you are rising the temperatures so no chilling for us." One fan also wrote, "Neend bhaag gayi...Sidharth bhai ne aag laga di idhar."
Also read: Renuka Shahane: 'I am so bad at auditions, I get rejected'
After winning hearts and the season's trophy in 2019, Sidharth returned to Bigg Boss house for the 14th season as a "senior". Sidharth entered Bigg Boss 14 house as the show kickstarted, alongwith season 7 winner Gauahar Khan and season 11 contestant Hina Khan.
Hina, Gauahar and Sidharth were brought in for a two-week stint as ‘seniors’ on Bigg Boss 14 that concluded this Sunday. They initially ‘rejected’ Rubina Dilaik, but she emerged as one of the strongest contestants and won the season trophy.
After Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth was seen on Mujhse Shadi Karogi, another reality show featuring Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. Sidharth only appeared on the show as a guest.
Sidharth has also been working on his digital debut, Ekta Kapoor's Broken But Beautiful 3.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Shukla takes a dip in the pool, fans go crazy
- Sidharth Shukla fans were in for a treat when he posted a short video of himself taking a dip in a swimming pool. Check out his post here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I love television as a medium: Roopal Tyagi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asim Riaz proudly shows off girlfriend Himanshi Khurana's Times Square billboard
- Asim Riaz on Tuesday proudly posted a picture of his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana's Times Square billboard. Here's how she reacted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya says proposal to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14 was not a PR strategy
- Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya said that his proposal to Disha Parmar on the show was not a publicity gimmick. He said that he could not fake 'special emotions' to garner votes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditya Narayan is spellbound by wife Shweta Agarwal's unseen bridal photo
- Aditya Narayan tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal back in December. She took to Instagram and shared a never-before-seen photo from the wedding.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant hints at a 'divorce', says marriage with Ritesh is 'illegal'
- Hinting at a divorce, Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant has said that her marriage to her mystery 'husband' Ritesh is illegal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya wraps his 'pawri' with Disha Parmar to meet with Aly Goni. Watch
- Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni's friendship was one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 14. Although the show is over, Rahul and Aly's bond remains unaffected.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi says her ‘love-lapata’ with Abhinav was encouraged by Rubina
- Rakhi Sawant said that she began a romantic angle with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14 only after getting a go-ahead from him and his wife Rubina Dilaik.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav reveals why he and Rubina wanted divorce: 'I forgot to bring her coffee'
- Abhinav Shukla opened up on why his marriage with Rubina Dilaik hit a rough patch, with them contemplating divorce before coming on Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly Goni, Jasmin headed to his Jammu home weeks after his sister welcomed a girl
- Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were spotted at the airport on their way to his Jammu home. The lovebirds were seen posing for the paparazzi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav, friends throw a surprise welcome party for Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina
- Rubina Dilaik was in for a surprise as her friends and husband Abhinav Shukla threw a party for her, without her knowledge. In videos that are online, her surprise is evident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin: 'Rahul snatched Aly from me, they are sending kisses to each other'
- During a live session on Instagram, Jasmin Bhasin said jokingly that Aly Goni cannot sleep without Rahul Vaidya and they keep chatting throughout.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant wouldn’t have married Ritesh if she knew about his wife and child
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here is a look at Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's simple and serene abode
- As Karan Singh Grover turns 39 on Tuesday, here is a sneak peek into his personal abode where he lives with his actor wife Bipasha Basu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya shares why he proposed to Disha Parmar on national TV
- Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya, who asked Disha Parmar to marry him on national television, said that she had always wanted a 'grand' proposal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox