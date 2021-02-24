Renuka Shahane: 'I am so bad at auditions, I get rejected on the basis of auditions'
- Actor-filmmaker Renuka Shahane talks about her films, career, and more.
Actor Renuka Shahane, who recently directed the film Tribhanga, has said that she used to be a judgmental person, and that one of her earliest projects taught her not to judge others.
Speaking with Hindustan Times, Renuka said, "I had done a serial for ZEE, Sailaab. I was playing this girl (Shivani), who had an extramarital affair with a past lover, after her marriage. And, for the life of me, I could not accept her. Now, if one has to play a character, one has to be completely convinced. How else will you convince the audience? You cannot be confused, otherwise the audience will also be confused about your character. But I was not convinced with Shivani and I used to fight with my director and writer."
She added, "Even during the shoot, I used to have a lot of arguments because of the character's indecision and confusions. Till then, I used to be judgmental about humans in a very negative. Through Shivani, I learnt a huge life lesson of how many shades of grey there are in relationships of love, relationships of responsibility. I grew as a human being through Shivani. It has helped me immensely."
Elaborating on how times have changed, Renuka said, "It has become digital, very different. Prior to my sabbatical, we used to work in weekly soaps and now there are only daily soaps. Everything functions digitally, nothing is really happening on celluloid in filmmaking as such."
"It is easier for everybody to become filmmakers and content providers. At the same time, it is more difficult to be different and unique, to stand out and do something which is very unique," she added.
"One good thing that happened was that the industry got corporatised and organised. The industry needed a certain discipline, and since I am discipline-loving I love this change. The only change I do not like is that only daily soaps are around, there should be some weekly soaps as well."
Also read: Kareena's son sleeps in nanny's arms in first pic after discharge from hospital
Talking about how the content of films has changed, Renuka said, "Now we are in a happy place where there has been a marriage of both - parallel cinema and commercial cinema. That kind of content now has a market because the audience is now attuned to see works from across the world. Earlier, we had to wait for film festivals to watch global content. Now, out of the ordinary films also work at the box office. Right now is a great place to be a content provider, you can easily get a good audience for even out-of-the-box movies."
Renuka turned a director with Marathi film Rita in 2009. She also directed her recent movie, Kajol-Tanvi Azmi-Mithila Palkar's Tribhanga. She also wrote the story, that is said to be inspired by her own relationship with her mother, Marathi writer Shanta Gokhale.
Sharing how getting into different aspects of filmmaking helped her as an actor, Renuka said, "Many times, we intuitively understand the dilemma that an actor maybe going through. Even as an actor on sets, we learn so many things by observing."
She added jokingly, "While acting, I feel like picnic-type hai, thoda sa araam kr k aati hu (it is like picnic, I can take some rest). As a director you can never relax. As an actor you can just be selfish, do you job and go home, don't have to see the larger picture all the time. I feel I am on relax mode when I am only an actor on sets. I do not think like a director at all when acting. I like to be directed. Of course there is discussion, but the final word has to be the director's."
Renuka also added a word of caution for young actors. Claiming she has been rejected on the basis of her auditions, she said one must not lose heart over such rejections. "People think you have done so much work and now it is easy. That is not the case. Even today, I am so bad at auditions, I get rejected on the basis of auditions. And it is fine. As an actor, it does not mean you are a bad actor, you are just not fit for that role. That's it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Pooja Bhatt hated and then accepted Mahesh Bhatt's second wife Soni Razdan
- Here's how Pooja Bhatt had reacted on learning about father Mahesh Bhatt's affair with Soni Razdan, while he was married to her mother Kiran Bhatt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s newborn gets a visit from Karisma, Soha and Kunal
- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed their second son earlier this week, were visited by family members Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Celebrating the filmmaker’s love for colour and grandeur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Malhotra: Whether makers have tapped into my talent or not is subject to film-to-film, and the audience
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says she turned down 'item songs' by Bhansali, Farah Khan
- Kangana Ranaut, lashing out at 'B-grade hyenas', wrote in a tweet that she has turned down 'item numbers' in Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan's films.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aaliyah Kashyap says she would never get matching tattoos with boyfriend
- Aaliyah Kashyap, who is in a relationship with Shane Gregoire, said that she would never get matching tattoos with a boyfriend because there is no guarantee that things will work out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Has Kareena Kapoor named her newborn son? Grandfather Randhir Kapoor knows
- As fans flood the internet with name suggestions for Kareena Kapoor's newborn baby, her dad Randhir Kapoor spoke about whether they've decided on a name for the child yet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan celebrates three years of 'life changing' Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti admits Emily Blunt gave her ‘sleepless nights’, wishes her on birthday
- Parineeti Chopra gushed about Emily Blunt as she wished her a happy birthday on Twitter. Parineeti, who is playing the role originally played by Emily Blunt in the Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train, said she has 'big shoes to fill'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emraan Hashmi calls Bollywood ‘fake’, explains his distance from the industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Saga poster teases sinister John Abraham, film to release on March 19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena's first post after delivery is dedicated to Saif. Check it out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himansh explains his angry reaction to fake news of apologising to ex Neha
- Himansh Kohli, who earlier lashed out at fake news of him apologising to ex Neha Kakkar after she got married to Rohanpreet Singh, has now revealed what triggered his outburst.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra has a 'palat' moment while walking her dogs. See pictures
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped out with her dogs, Diana, Gino and Panda, for a stroll in the streets of London. The actor had an impromptu 'palat' moment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhagyashree regrets giving up Bollywood dream, says 'I did not show gratitude'
- Actor Bhagyashree on her birthday has said that she did not appreciate the success that she got early in her career, and in her second innings, she would like to be more grateful.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox