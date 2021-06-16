Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Heartbroken Mallika Dua bids final farewell to mother Chinna, promises to live with grace in new note
Heartbroken Mallika Dua bids final farewell to mother Chinna, promises to live with grace in new note

Mallika Dua on Wednesday shared a post on Instagram, bidding farewell to her mother, Chinna Dua, who died due to post-Covid-19-related complications.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Comedian and actor Mallika Dua on Wednesday shared a post bidding farewell to her mother, Chinna Dua, who died due to post-Covid-19-related complications recently. Mallika promised in her post never to 'dishonour' her mother's legacy.

Sharing a picture of herself and two others, gazing at a river with their arms around each other, Mallika Dua wrote, "Bye my Chinna. My sweet girl. My first and greatest love. The weather was just perfect. You sent the best breeze, it was green, the sun was there but warm and lovely. It’s where I picture you are right now. With paati. She is making you filter coffee and muruku and you are chilling. In a really beautiful place and very very happy."

She continued, "That’s how I will live too. Just like you. With courage, grace, boundless kindness and above all, joy. I promise to love myself no less than you love me, I promise to help everyone I can and I promise to be happy because how dare I dishonour your legacy. My mama is god. And god is always always looking out for me. I promise I will live a good life with integrity and love. Promise my mama."

Actors Parineeti Chopra, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Amyra Dastur, Tillotama Shome, Gauahar Khan, Sanya Malhotra, and Mahira Khan, among several others, took to the comments section to pay condolences.

Dr Padmavati Dua, or Chinna, as she was affectionately known, died on June 12. Both she and her husband, journalist Vinod Dua, had been hospitalised due to Covid-19.

Also read: Mallika Dua heartbroken over mother Chinna Dua's death: 'I didn't deserve you but you deserved to live'

Mallika Dua had shared a message on Instagram following her mother's death. "She left us last night. My whole heart. My whole life. The only god I know. My Amma I'm sorry I couldn't save you. You fought so hard my mama. My precious. My heart. You're my whole life," she wrote. "It's not about my loss and grief. It's about a life cut short. I always knew I didn't deserve her. But she deserved to live. I don't know if I will ever be able to pray again," she added.

