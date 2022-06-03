Helly Shah says she isn’t disappointed about not being invited to India Pavilion at Cannes Film Festival

TV actor Helly Shah debuted at the Cannes Film Festival this year and made news with her red carpet looks. Recalling her first experience at the fest, she recently said that she wasn’t invited to the India Pavilion event. When asked about her thoughts on the same, she shared that ‘strangely’ she wasn’t disappointed. (Also read: Helly Shah reveals why she wore international designers to Cannes: 'Approached a lot of designers but no one agreed')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides Helly, actor Hina Khan was also not invited for the Indian Pavilion event at the festival. Hina had previously said in an interview that she was disheartened as she wanted to launch the poster of her upcoming film at the Indian Pavilion. She also said all actors at Cannes belong to the same industry and were representing India.

Reacting to Hina’s statement, Helly told Pinkvilla, “Yes, Hina Khan spoke about it. I was also not invited but had I been invited I would have been very very happy and proud to represent my country. Strangely, I was not disappointed.”

While Helly wasn’t disappointed for not being called at the India Pavilion event at Cannes, she feels that it could have been great for her. “This was my first-ever appearance at the Cannes Film Festival and a different experience altogether. I honestly didn't take it that way 'Oh, I was not invited and I am really upset and disappointed' but yes, if I'd gone to the Indian Pavilion on the first day, it would have been a very great feeling,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Helly started her acting career with the Star Plus show Gulaal (2010) and next appeared in Diya Aur Baati Hum. Some of her most popular TV shows are Swaragini and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. Besides this, she was also a part of Alaxmi - Hamari Super Bahu, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi and Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.