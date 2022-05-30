Helly Shah reveals why she wore international designers to Cannes: 'Approached a lot of designers but no one agreed'

TV actor Helly Shah, who was seen on the red carpet at the recently-concluded Cannes Film Festival, has said that most Indian designers refused to give her outfits. She was at the film festival to unveil the poster of her debut feature film titled Kaya Palat. (Also read: Helly Shah confesses she hurt her feet with high heels at Cannes Film Festival)

Helly is best known for her roles in TV shows such as Swaragini and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. Having started her career while she was still in school, Helly began acting with the Star Plus show Gulaal (2010) and appeared in Diya Aur Baati Hum as Shruti the next year. She has also featured in TV shows such as Alaxmi - Hamari Super Bahu, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi and Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi.

Talking to ETimes about the dresses she wore on her trip, Helly said, "My manager approached a lot of designers when we started planning the Cannes trip. And when the time came, no one agreed to give me their outfits except a few designers. That is when we decided to approach international designers. I would have loved to wear Indian designers’ outfits at Cannes, that would have been a great feeling. But it didn’t turn out that way.”

Aishwarya Rai and Helly Shah snapped together at Cannes.

During her interaction with Brut India, Helly shared the problems she faced at the festival and said, “Heels are never comfortable. But you just have to wear them because it looks graceful and nice. Mere pair chhill chuke hain. (My feet are also hurt) I’m not kidding. But, you have to do what you have to do."

She added that her dress didn’t arrive on time, and that led to chaos as well. “I was panicking. My outfit was not ready. When I tried the dress, we literally had to stitch the dress after I wore it. It was a struggle altogether.”

