Helly Shah confesses Cannes look wasn't easy, says she drank only tea and heels hurt her feet: 'Mere paer chhill gae'

Actor Helly Shah made her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Her red carpet looks grabbed everyone’s attention at the fest but they came at a cost as the actor recently revealed her struggle with the wardrobe. Helly opened up about her ordeal with heels at Cannes and said that she hurt her feet in the process. (Also read: Pooja Hegde stuns in white, Tamannaah Bhatia in black but TV actor Helly Shah steals attention at Cannes Film Festival)

Helly has appeared in popular television shows such as Swaragini, and Devanshi. She was last seen in the web series, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. She will be making her film debut soon as she unveiled the poster of her first film, Kaya Palat, at this year’s festival.

During her interaction, Helly revealed that she had only 4-5 days to prepare for her Cannes debut. Narrating how she faced problems at the festival, she told Brut India that she struggles with heels the most. She said, “Heels are never comfortable. But you just have to wear them because it looks graceful and nice.” Helly believes that heels become necessary when wearing a dress or a gown. “Mere pair chhill chuke hain. (My feet are also hurt.) I’m not kidding. But, you have to do what you have to do,” she shared.

Helly also revealed that her dress didn’t arrive on time, which led to chaos. “I was panicking. My outfit was not ready,” she said. She also talked about going for her dress trial on an empty stomach and added, “When I tried the dress, we literally had to stitch the dress after I wore it. It was a struggle altogether.”

Helly made a statement at the Festival de Cannes in an embellished mint green gown. Her pastel-hued ensemble featured a plunging neckline with shimmering fabric on the front and back of the dress. The highlight of the look was a floor-sweeping train. The entire outfit was further elevated with a see-through sequinned tulle cape attached to the shoulders for an angelic look.

