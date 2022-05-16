IndiaAtCannes: Going to Cannes is something I never imagined and I can’t wait to be there: Helly Shah

“I am excited but I want to keep calm as well,” says actor Helly Shah, as she talks to us enroute to the French Riviera. Shah will make her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival and calls it “a huge opportunity” for her.

“Going to Cannes is something I never imagined. I can’t wait to be there. I never imagined that I would debut at an international platform like Cannes one day. Like everyone else, every year, I would wait for the photos of celebrities walking the red carpet, their interviews and the films showcased at the festival,” says Shah, who will be launching the poster of her film, Kaya Palat, at the event.

The 26-year-old, who made a name for herself on television, will also walk the red carpet for a beauty brand. Talking about sharing space with celebs like Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others, Shah says, “I am a bit numb and I am feeling nervous. I won’t say it’s a responsibility but it is a big deal for me. I don’t want to miss a thing. I don’t want to plan too many things right now. I want to go there and live in the moment and experience it all. Once I am there, I want to feel the excitement. I am nervous and super excited.”

The last couple of days have been quite hectic for the Swaragini actor as she had a “ton of things to do before leaving”. Shah adds that other than her Cannes debut, she is looking forward to India being celebrated at the festival. “India has been chosen as first Country of Honour at Cannes and that makes me immensely proud to see our country being honoured at a world stage,” she ends.

