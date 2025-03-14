Hema Malini caught on camera with ‘script for reality show' Indian Idol in hand, internet says ‘this is so embarrassing’

Everyone had their doubts about the ‘reality’ part of reality shows but this new Reddit post confirms it. Eagle-eyed Redditors spotted the ‘script’ of an entire episode of Indian Idol in latest guest judge Hema Malini's hand while watching the show. The script proves that not all conversations on the show are as free-wheeling as fans had previously thought. (Also read: This Bollywood actress shot a Holi dance while eight months pregnant, hid bump under costume) Hema Malini was part of the recent Holi special episode of Indian Idol.

Indian Idol is scripted?

The post shows screenshots from the Holi special episode with Hema in a white saree. It aired earlier this week. She is smiling and speaking to someone off camera and has the script of the show in her hand. The script isn't just an outline of the episode but exact words of what she is supposed to say.

It's written in Devnagri script. “Hema Ji to descibe Mathura style Holi: Priyaganshu ise lath maar Holi kehte hain… (the script goes on to describe the origins of Lath Maar Holi)”

What is the internet saying?

Reddits were shocked to see how minutely the show is planned. “Stumbled across this frame of Hema Malini holding the detailed script of last week’s episode of Indian Idol. This is for those who still believe these shows are ‘real’,” read the post.

A person commented, “This is so embarassing tbh.” Another commented, “I’d once got to work at the backstage of a dance reality show, and everything even Bharti Singh’s comic timing & punchlines and (at the time Govinda had come to the show as a judge) so even him speaking of how he liked the song a lot and the contestant wanting Govinda to dance on it, everything was scripted.”

A person commented, “Good observation 👏👏👏 This should go viral.” Another said it is nothing shocking, “So do u think how r reality shows made lol. Nothing new in it. They need to plan everything. Those extra elements and how to make an hour episode.” Another said, “It has been scripted since forever!!! Most of the reality shows…even big boss to an extent.”

Hema Malini was part of the Holi episode and recalled many instances from her career and life on the show. Also on the regular judges panel are Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Badshah. The show is currently in its 15th season.