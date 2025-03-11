This Bollywood actress shot a Holi dance while eight months pregnant, hid bump under costume

Bollywood trivia alert! Hema Malini was hiding a secret under elaborate costumes of a Bollywood song: A baby on board. The veteran actor was eight months pregnant when she shot the song Bhagi Re Bhagi Brij Bala with her husband Dharmendra. Also read: When Dharmendra booked entire 100-room hospital for Hema Malini before Esha Deol's birth; Reddit calls it ‘disgusting’ This Bollywood star was 8 months pregnant while shooting a song.

When Hema Malini danced her way through pregnancy

During her latest appearance on singing reality show, Indian Idol 15, Hema looked back at the shooting of colourful track Bhagi Re Bhagi Brij Bala, a track capturing the fun and emotions of Holi festival. The song was part of the film Rajput (1982), which also featured Dharmendra and Rajesh Khanna.

Talking to everyone present on the set, Hema Malini revealed that she was eight months pregnant with her daughter Esha Deol when the song was shot. The confession left the audience in shock, with judge and singer Shreya Ghoshal calling it "inspiring”.

The actor also admitted that she loves this Holi song even though other songs about the festival of colours, such as Holi Ke Din Dil and Holi Khele Raghuveera, get all the love from the audience.

Hema Malini's candid admission has sparked a renewed fascination with the song, prompting fans to flood the YouTube comments section with reactions. “Who all have come to watch this song after Hema’s revelation on Indian Idol,” asked one user, with another user asking who all have to watch the video to see "Hema Malini pregnant”.

What we know about Hema Malini and Dharmendra as a couple

Hema and Dharmendra met for the first time in 1970, while working on their film Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. They got married in 1980. They welcomed daughter Esha and Ahana Deol in 1981 and 1985, respectively. Hema is Dharmendra's second wife, with the veteran actor having been previously married to Prakash Kaur. Prakash and Dharmendra married in 1954. According to several reports, Dharmendra had tied the knot with Hema without divorcing his first wife. From his first marriage, he has two sons, actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Dharmendra and Hema appeared in films like The Burning Train, Sholay, Raja Jani, Baghavat, Dharm Aur Qanoon, Do Dishayen and many more.