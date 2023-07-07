Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Dharmendra booked entire 100-room hospital for Hema Malini before Esha Deol's birth; Reddit calls it ‘disgusting’

When Dharmendra booked entire 100-room hospital for Hema Malini before Esha Deol's birth; Reddit calls it ‘disgusting’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jul 07, 2023 12:59 PM IST

Reddit users criticised Dharmendra for booking an entire hospital for Hema Malini, when she gave birth to their elder daughter Esha Deol in 1981.

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini married in 1980. Their first child together, daughter-actor Esha Deol, was born in 1981. An old video has now resurfaced, wherein one of Hema's friends recalled how the actor gave birth to Esha in secret. To ensure that no one knew about Hema giving birth, Dharmendra had booked 'all the 100 rooms' at a nursing home. Also read: When Dharmendra's first wife spoke about his 'affair' with Hema Malini

Esha Deol is the elder daughter of Dharmendra and second wife Hema Malini.
A video of the old interview, with Hema Malini, her friend as well as daughter Esha Deol, was recently shared on Reddit and attracted negative reactions. Many could not understand why Dharmendra had to book an entire 100-room hospital for Esha to be born. The actor was born on November 2, 1981.

Dharmendra booked entire hospital for Hema

During an appearance on Hema Malini’s episode of Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai in 2002, her friend Neetu Kohli had recalled the incident and said, “When Esha was going to be born, nobody knew that Hema was pregnant. So Dharam ji (Dharmendra) had booked the whole hospital for Esha. It was Dr Dastoor's nursing home with about 100 rooms. He booked all the 100 rooms for Esha to be born... Nobody knew that this is what Dharam ji had done." Esha and Hema looked happy and laughed as Neetu made the revelation.

Reactions on Reddit

The video was shared on Reddit with the caption, "Dharam (Dharmendra) booked an entire 100 rooms hospital for Hema when she had to deliver Esha... sounds disgusting." Reacting to it, a person wrote, "Hema and Esha look so smug and proud... I'd be super embarrassed if that came out." In response, a person said, "Exactly. I mean what's there to be proud of?"

Many others left similar comments. One wrote, "Imagine the inconvenience caused to other people. This was absolutely unnecessary. Floor book kar lete itna tha toh (Could have booked one floor, instead of the whole hospital)." A person also said, "What a criminal waste of resources."

Dharmendra and Hema's relationship

Hema and Dharmendra met for the first time in 1970, while working on their film Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. Over the years, the two fell in love even though Dharmendra was a married man at the time with four kids, including actors Sunny and Bobby Deol. Although Hema's parents were reportedly against her marrying Dharmendra, the two finally married in 1980. They welcomed daughter Esha and Ahana Deol in 1981 and 1985, respectively.

Prakash Kaur and Dharmendra married in 1954. Dharmendra is reportedly still married to his first wife. The two recently attended the wedding of their grandson Karan Deol, elder son of actor Sunny Deol, and were spotted together in several family photos.

