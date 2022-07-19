Divya Agarwal finally opens up about her breakup with Varun Sood, says 'I didn't see a future with him'

Television actor and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal announced her breakup with boyfriend Varun Sood earlier this year. The two never spoke about their breakup but were spotted together even after parting ways. Now in a new interview, Divya opened up about her breakup and said that she opted to breakup with Varun because she couldn't see a future with him. Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal announces split from Varun Sood: 'He will always be my best friend'

Divya and Varun were living together for the past couple of years and had recently announced that they are planning to buy a new house, before they announced their breakup in March.

According to a report by Telly Chakkar, when Divya Agarwal was asked about her breakup with Varun, she said, “I could not see my future with Varun, and hence I decided to end the relationship on a good note. It was my decision to put the news of our breakup on social media and I received a lot of flak for my decision. I used to get abused but I chose to ignore it as my inner peace is what matters.”

In March, Divya announced her breakup in an Instagram post and asked her fans to respect her decision. She wrote, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay. I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to. No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision”

The news of their split took their fans by surprise and many even speculated that they broke up after he cheated on Divya. Divya later busted these rumours and tweeted, “Dare any one say anything about Varun’s character.. not every separation happens because of character! He is an honest man! It’s my decision to be alone no one has the right to speak anything rubbish! It takes a lot of strength to take decisions like these in life."

Divya and Varun were friends before they participated in MTV's reality show Ace of Space where the latter proposed to her in the house.

