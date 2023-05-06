From homeless to Hollywood! Here's how 'Summer House' star Jasmine Cooper turned her life around

Jasmine Cooper, star of Bravo's "Summer House: Martha's Vineyard," has opened up about her past struggles with homelessness in a recent interview with Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast. The reality star revealed that she and her best friend, Mariah Torres, both 31-year-old screenwriters, had to live out of their car in New York City during a particularly challenging summer.

Jasmine Cooper, star of Bravo's Summer House: Martha's Vineyard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite the difficult circumstances, Jasmine and Mariah managed to turn their experiences into something positive by creating a TV pilot called "Rock Bottom," which they are currently pitching. The script is said to be "finished and polished," and the duo hopes it will inspire others who are struggling to recover from their own rock bottoms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Summer House: Martha's Vineyard" follows Jasmine and her husband, Silas Cooper, as they organize a two-week getaway for 12 friends from across the country in Massachusetts' posh coastal community. Silas, a first-generation Liberian American, notes that Martha's Vineyard has always been a hallmark place for black Americans, and he hopes that their story will shed light on the island's rich history and the black experience there.

Also read | Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix finds love again, moves on from Sandoval split

Jasmine's inspiring story of overcoming adversity has already garnered attention and admiration from fans, who are excited to see her and her friends' adventures unfold on the new series. "Summer House: Martha's Vineyard" premieres on Bravo on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON