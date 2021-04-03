Himanshi Khurana reacts to trolls telling her she's with Asim Riaz for 'money and fame'

Himanshi Khurana, who is dating her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Asim Riaz, has said that trolls would tell her that she's with him only for money. She also objected to an assumption that many people make, that women can't buy expensive things for themselves.

In an interview, she said that she makes her long-distance relationship with Asim work because they are both from the same industry, and know what it takes. But they don't want to rush into marriage just yet, she said, as it could ruin their relationship.

She told a leading daily, "I have never taken trolling seriously. But after Bigg Boss, there were so many comments about my personal life being made. There were so many things said about Asim and me. People don’t know the reality of our relationship. They don’t know how supportive we are towards each other. They don’t know what was the actual reason behind my last breakup. In case of a breakup, it is always the girl who gets blamed. Don’t I have the right to choose my life? Troll feels I am with Asim for money and fame. Didn’t I have money or fame before I met Asim?"

Himanshi recently posted a picture with a huge ring, leading to speculation that she'd gotten engaged to Asim, or that the ring was given to her by him. Responding to this, she continued, "I don’t know why people think I can’t buy a ring for myself. I see so many girls commenting over the picture and doubting that I have bought it. Why only Asim can buy me a ring? Priyanka Chopra had bought a ring, her father had bought it for her. I think there is a mentality that only a guy can buy a ring for his girl. I like collecting rings and so I had gifted it to myself."

Asim recently hyped Himanshi after she was featured on a billboard at New York's famed Times Square. Announcing the achievement in a recent post, Himanshi had written, "To be on the Times Square Billboard fills my heart with happiness. I am grateful to God, my team/friends, my family, my fans. Love you all.”