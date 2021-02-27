Himanshi Khurana recreates Aishwarya Rai’s Umrao Jaan song, fans gush over her ‘beautiful expressions’

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor-singer Himanshi Khurana posted a video of herself lip-syncing and dancing to the song Salaam, from Umrao Jaan. The song was originally picturised on actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Himanshi wore a biscuit-brown salwar suit with gold embroidery. She completed her look with heavy jhumkas and a matching paasa.

Television actor Arti Singh, who was seen with Himanshi in Bigg Boss 13, dropped a heart-eyes emoji on the post. The video also drew praise from fans. “Looking Gorgeous Himanshi Ji,” one wrote. “@iamhimanshikhurana beautiful expressions,” another commented. “That eye brow moment,” a third wrote, along with a heart-eyes emoji. Many also dropped heart and fire emojis.

Earlier this month, Himanshi released her new song, Surma Bole, which featured on a billboard at New York's Times Square. Tweeting a picture of the billboard, she wrote, “To be on the Times Square Billboard fills my heart with happiness. I am grateful to God, my team/friends, my family, my fans. Love you all.”

Recently, Himanshi has been in the news for supporting the farmers’ protest over the contentious farm bills. Apart from sharing social media posts in their favour, she even distributed food at the protest site along with other community members.

In a series of tweets earlier this month, Himanshi objected to Punjabis being labelled as ‘terrorists’ for supporting farmers. She said that painting an entire community in such a light will have long-term effects that will trickle down to the next generation as well.

“India hmara bhi hai hmesha khre rahe hai par divide to pehle app logo ne start kia chalo maan lo pure India me se ik state bill ko leke disagree krti hai to kya hum na bole (India is our country too. We have always stood by the country but you have started dividing us. Let us consider that just one state disagrees with the farm bills. Even in that case, why should we not voice our opinion?),” she added.