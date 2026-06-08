Hina Khan breaks silence amid trolling after feud with Shilpa Shinde: ‘We shall not stoop low to make a point’

Actor Hina Khan is once again making headlines, this time following her recent war of words with Shilpa Shinde. The stir began after Shilpa admitted that the sexual harassment case she had filed against the producers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain was false. Her remarks also revived the long-running tension between the two television stars, with fans taking sides and engaging in online mudslinging. Amid the trolling, Hina took to social media to share a message with her followers, urging them to choose kindness over hate.

Hina Khan asks her fans to be kind

Hina Khan took to Instagram to express her views.

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On Monday, Hina took to Instagram to share a note with her fans, urging them to respond with kindness and empathy amid the ongoing trolling. Her message comes in the wake of her recent war of words with Shilpa.

“We all make mistakes and we all evolve with time.. I read some tweets here and thr.. I have always chosen kindness, love and humanity over hatred. If you are my fan and a well wisher..I urge you to act with the same firmness and clarity,” Hina wrote.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor also issued a stern warning to her followers, saying she would not hesitate to block anyone who chooses to “act like those who spread meaningless hatred and troll” others.

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{{^usCountry}} Hina shared, “Without being hateful and curt towards others, without acting like mindless and conscienceless trolls. We shall not stoop low to make a point. We can do it without being inhuman or hateful. We can always put out our point but with a lot of grace and still be effective. Compassion and love should be our strength. If you don't do it and act like those who spread meaningless hatred and troll, I will block you, even if you are my fan.. And I mean it. I only want positivity and peace for me as well as for my dear ones. And you all are very dear to me. Plz be kind.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hina shared, “Without being hateful and curt towards others, without acting like mindless and conscienceless trolls. We shall not stoop low to make a point. We can do it without being inhuman or hateful. We can always put out our point but with a lot of grace and still be effective. Compassion and love should be our strength. If you don't do it and act like those who spread meaningless hatred and troll, I will block you, even if you are my fan.. And I mean it. I only want positivity and peace for me as well as for my dear ones. And you all are very dear to me. Plz be kind.” {{/usCountry}}

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Hina's Insta Story

{{^usCountry}} Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan’s war of words {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan’s war of words {{/usCountry}}

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During a recent podcast with comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Shilpa admitted that she filed a fake sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Producer, Sanjay Kohli, a decade ago when she left the show and wasn't paid her dues. Shinde claimed she felt "cornered" at the time and found the accusations as a last resort. The actor also admitted that the case ended in a settlement, and she was paid her dues.

After the confession, Hina Khan took to social media to react to the revelation, posting, “Using your sex to malign someone’s image in order to Win during a conflict is absolutely shameful. And everyone is Absolutely Right to Call it out and demand Justice. I am shocked beyond words. But I want to talk about the “Real Victim” here. A respected Man with a wife, a daughter and many other women in his family.. A real hardworking producer with many iconic shows. Who went through such an ordeal. As admitted by the Female Actor, her allegations were not just baseless they were used to gain advantage, to win, to score, to claim, to settle without the utilisation of Law.”

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She further stated, “And even after that, the SAME producer gives the SAME show to the SAME person. Another LAUNCHPAD, another MOUTHPIECE, another RELEVANCE, another CHANCE to legitimise her Fake Claim of SEXUAL ASSAULT. What if the actor repeats it? After all the actor has been given the same show by the one she FALSELY ACCUSED. I am appalled.”

Last week, Shilpa shared a video calling out Hina for criticising her after her confession. Shilpa mocked Hina for "taking publicity" through her cancer and said, "I do not know when people will stop gaining publicity in my name. But do not climb onto a moving train, or you will get hurt, right? To gain publicity, you have your illnesses, you have the deaths in your family, so why do you need Shilpa Shinde, right? You are already widely published."

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Following this, Hina doubled down on Shilpa's remarks and took to her Instagram stories. Hina wrote, "Honourable Prime Minister of India, Honourable President of India, and the Law Minister of India, Kindly release all the criminals who have confessed to their crimes after committing them. Because they have courage. Because they are fighters. Because they stand by the truth. And also because nobody supported them when they committed the crime."

Hina and Shilpa have been at loggerheads since their stint in Bigg Boss 11. The two were seen indulging in constant fights, even in the show. They both were the finalists of Salman Khan's show, and Shilpa defeated Hina to lift the trophy of season 11.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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