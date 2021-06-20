Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Hina Khan shares throwback pics with her late father, pens an emotional note: 'Daddy I love you'
tv

Hina Khan shares throwback pics with her late father, pens an emotional note: 'Daddy I love you'

Hina Khan lost her father two months ago, when he suffered a cardiac arrest in Mumbai. She was away shooting in Kashmir.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 09:11 PM IST
Hina Khan's father died two months back in Mumbai.

On the occasion of Father's Day on Sunday, actor Hina Khan penned an emotional note in the memory of her late father.

For the unversed, Hina's father died due to cardiac arrest two months ago. She was shooting for a music video in Kashmir when she heard the news of her father's demise.

Hina Khan took to Instagram and posted a string of unseen pictures of her with her dad.

Remembering her father, she wrote, "Indeed a Father's Day (Truly).. June 20th, It's been two months today dad.. We clicked these pictures 7 months back and I didn't let you see these pictures when they were clicked because I I wanted to post them on a special day.. Never did I think tht I will be posting them today You had to see these pictures dad.. Thts what we decided.. why ? Miss you. Happy Fathers Day Daddy. I love you."

In the images, Hina's father can be seen wearing customised 'dad' goggles.

Actor Gauahar Khan, too, remembered her late father. Marking the occasion, she posted a picture from her wedding. The image features Gauahar smiling while posing for the cameras with her 'hero'.

"I miss you. You are with me I know that...Zafar Ahmed Khan the coolest, most loving , most gentle father to us," she captioned the post. Gauahar lost her father in March this year.

