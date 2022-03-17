Holi 2022! Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma ‘wouldn’t mind a water fight’ on their first Holi post marriage

Actor-couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt are on the trot shooting for their daily soap on Holi. However, hypothetically they wouldn’t mind a “water fight” with each other. “We’ll hit each other with balloons,” Bhatt says, while Sharma chimes in: “Water balloons are my favourite. So uske upar wo hi padenge.”

This year’s Holi is their first one as a married couple. Although they are not high on playing with colours, they do hope for “happiness and peace” this Holi. “It’s been a long time since I’ve played Holi with colours. The most our family does is put tikka,” says Bhatt. He adds, “Aishwarya was the main reason we celebrated Holi last year. She surprised everyone at home by bringing a few colours. It was low-key but we enjoyed it.”

The couple played “a lot of Holi” as kids. “My father used to help me fill my balloons,” he mentions. Sharma, on the other hand, was quite waggish as a kid. “I used to be so excited that I would put colours on everyone, including strangers. But not anymore. I used to play with hard colours, but now it’s all organic,” she reminisces.

When asked who is the most colourful, the unapologetic Sharma, replies, “I’m the most colourful person.” Bhatt concedes, and says, “She is indeed a colourful person. Not just theoretically but practically as well. She also wears colourful clothes. I wear monotones and English colours. She loves the fact when we are twinning . So, I have to end up wearing colourful clothes and I’ve become more colourful because of her. I have started experimenting with colours, thanks to her.” Hearing her husband speak such nice things about herself, the wife blushes. “I always wanted a man like him. He is as crazy as I am, which people can’t see. I wish they saw his crazy side,” she signs off.

