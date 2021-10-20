Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Hometown Cha Cha Cha's Kim Seon-ho apologises to ex-girlfriend after abortion claims: 'I experienced fear'
tv

Hometown Cha Cha Cha's Kim Seon-ho apologises to ex-girlfriend after abortion claims: 'I experienced fear'

Hometown Cha Cha Cha star Kim Seon-ho has addressed rumours of him forcing his ex-girlfriend to have an abortion. The actor apologised to her and fans. 
Kim Seon-ho addresses allegations of forcing his ex-girlfriend to have an abortion. 
Published on Oct 20, 2021 11:38 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Kim Seon-ho, who was recently seen in the popular Korean drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha, has issued a statement regarding claims that he forced his ex-girlfriend to have an abortion on the pretext of marriage. A woman had shared an anonymous post in which she accused an actor she once dated of forcing her to have an abortion under false promises of marriage. 

Days after the claims, Kim Seon-ho issued an apology regarding the same. He said that he wishes to meet his ex-girlfriend and apologise to her in person. However, until then, he's conveying his apologies to her and his fans through the statement. He added that he ‘hurt her’ due to his ‘carelessness and inconsiderate actions.’ 

“This is Kim Seon Ho. I sincerely apologize for the belated statement. I experienced a fear that felt for the first time after the article with the mention of my name was released a while ago, and that is why I am writing this now. I was seeing her with good emotions. In that process, I hurt her due to my carelessness and inconsiderate actions,” Kim Seon-ho's statement read, as reported by Soompi. 

“I wanted to meet and apologize to her directly, but I am not able to properly convey the apology now and am waiting for that time to come. For now, I would like to genuinely apologize to her through this statement. I apologize for also disappointing all of those who trusted and supported me until the end. It was all thanks to those who supported me that I was able to become the actor Kim Seon Ho, but I had forgotten that. I apologize for causing trouble to my co-stars and all of the related staff who worked with me due to my flaws. I would like to sincerely apologize to everyone who was hurt,” he added. 

Soon after he issued the statement, variety show 2 Days & 1 Night announced that Kim Seon-ho will no longer be a part of the fourth season. The production team issued a statement and said that they will be editing out scenes featuring Kim Seon-ho ‘to reduce the discomfort felt by viewers.’

Kim Seon-ho has starred in a number of shows, including Good Manager, Two Cops and 100 Days My Prince. However, his popularity reached new heights when he starred in Start-Up in 2020. 

 

Topics
k-drama abortion
