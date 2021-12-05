Actor Sayantani Ghosh is tying the knot with her long time beau Anugrah Tiwari today in Kolkata. The couple exchanged rings yesterday and now the preparations for the wedding have begun. “We are not a flashy couple but very private. We had a simple journey together and I want to celebrate that journey in a simple way,” says Ghosh on devising a simple union. Ask her why she is opting for a modest one, she clarifies, “I don’t want a boring wedding. As a child, I had a certain idea of being a bride, but when you are a daily soap heroine, you dress up and get married like a zillion times.” Ghosh talking about Tiwari, who is in the fitness industry, says she feels “bad for him” since he wouldn’t get to dress up. “It’s his dream, but I am done with heavy lehengas. If it was up to me I would have got married in denim shorts.”

While Ghosh hails from Kolkata, Tiwari is a resident from Jaipur. However, the wedding won’t observe any clash of cultures. “We are not following any cultures. We are opting for simple rituals and nothing elaborative,” says Ghosh who wants to avoid getting in the tussle of what happens in their respective traditions. “There will be kanyadan, warmala, pheras, sindoor and mangalsutra – the common ones that we have.”

The wedding will witness Ghosh’s dear friend and TV actor Barkha Sengupta. We also got a hand at Ghosh’s wedding invites. Embellished with golden roses, the card speaks of royalty. “We mostly have shared e-cards, only a few ones for the temple and respective families,” she adds.

Honeymoon has to be kept on hold: Sayantani Ghosh

On a parting note, ask her about her honeymoon plans, and the actress quips, “No plans yet! I immediately report back to work. Honeymoon has to be kept on hold till 2022.”