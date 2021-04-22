Hope new plans and protocols will save all: Yash Sinha

Known for his versatile acting in shows like ‘Bhagyavidhata,’ ‘Afsar Bitiya,’ ‘Kaajal,’ ‘Code Red,’ and films like ‘Badrinath ki Dulhania’ and ‘Apharan’, actor Yash Sinha will be back soon on TV after a gap of five years.

“When I started as an actor, TV gave me a firm footing and made me a household name. The audience love and recognition came with a huge scale due to the vast reach of television. People still remember my work, especially, in the show ‘Code Red’ and associate me with the content till date. That’s what came to my mind when this new role on TV was offered to me,” says Yash.

Last year, Yash had an opportunity to make his OTT debut. Talking about that he says, “The story of the short film ‘Boom Boom’ was very different from what came my way. Then, it was after the launch of my poetic video, this physiological thriller happened so, and I truly enjoyed shooting for it. It went to many international film fests, but due to pandemic, its fest journey was cut short. However, it was a proper for an OTT launch, so it reached to larger audience and it’s still streaming on two platforms.”

The versatile actor is currently busy shooting for his TV comeback. “I play a child psychiatrist and it is a role full of heroism and life. I always wanted to get back on TV with a proper heroic character and this role in the show ‘Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti,’ gave me that reason. I’m all happy as the promo is out and we are busy doing a bubble wrap shoot of the show due to ongoing rise in pandemic,” he says.

Yash feels that to tackle the ongoing pandemic surge there is a need of some fresh out of the box planning and increased vaccination drive. These steps will save the people from another economical blow. “No government and rules can change things, until we as a nation learn to be vigilant and more responsible. Hopefully new plans and protocols will save us in this ongoing tough time.”