House of the Dragon season 3 episode 2 ending explained: Rhaenyra Targaryen's terrifying vision teasing Game of Thrones?

House of the Dragon returned after nearly two years with a fiery season 3 premiere, and episode 2 proves the war is only beginning. Picking up in the aftermath of the Battle of the Gullet, the latest episode trades one devastating loss for another as grief gives way to revenge. As Rhaenyra Targaryen mourns her son, the battle for the Iron Throne enters a dangerous new phase, with shifting alliances, surprise attacks and a game-changing victory that could reshape the Dance of the Dragons. [Warning: Major spoilers ahead].

What happens in House of the Dragon season 3 episode 2?

A still of Emma D'Aarcy from House of the Dragon season 3.(HBO Max)

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The second episode picks up right in the grim aftermath of the Battle of Gullet. Jacaerys “Jace” Velaryon's (Harry Collett) body is returned to Dragonstone, leaving Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Aarcy) utterly shattered. Already grieving the death of her younger son Lucerys "Luke" Velaryon, she is broken to find out she has lost another son. Baela Targaryen (Bethany Antonia) brings his body back, but Rhaenyra’s sorrow soon turns into fierce determination when Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) returns. He consoles her and helps her stand up on her feet during the war, rallying her to push forward in the fight for the Iron Throne.

Then, Rhaena Targaryen (Phoebe Campbell) makes her way back to the Vale after successfully claiming the wild dragon Sheepstealer, only to face everyone who are blaming her for Jace's death. Daemon, after being reunited with Rhaenyra, immediately starts planning their next military strike against the Greens.

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{{^usCountry}} For the Greens, Aegon II Targaryen and Larys Strong break free from captivity and flee toward Rook's Rest. Meanwhile, a rescued Corlys Velaryon recovers from the naval disaster and makes the massive decision to formally acknowledge Alyn of Hull and Addam of Hull as his heirs. House of the Dragon season 3 episode 2 ending explained {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the Greens, Aegon II Targaryen and Larys Strong break free from captivity and flee toward Rook's Rest. Meanwhile, a rescued Corlys Velaryon recovers from the naval disaster and makes the massive decision to formally acknowledge Alyn of Hull and Addam of Hull as his heirs. House of the Dragon season 3 episode 2 ending explained {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The final moments of the episode deliver one of the season's biggest shocks so far. Out of nowhere, Aemond Targaryen and his dragon Vhagar ambush Harrenhal in the dead of night, leaving the ancient fortress engulfed in flames. And, Daemon wasn't even there. He had already slipped out to recruit reinforcements, leaving Ser Simon Strong to deal with Vhagar's wrath completely unprepared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The final moments of the episode deliver one of the season's biggest shocks so far. Out of nowhere, Aemond Targaryen and his dragon Vhagar ambush Harrenhal in the dead of night, leaving the ancient fortress engulfed in flames. And, Daemon wasn't even there. He had already slipped out to recruit reinforcements, leaving Ser Simon Strong to deal with Vhagar's wrath completely unprepared. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Team Black capitalises on the chaos. With Alicent secretly opening the gates from the inside, Rhaenyra and Daemon launch a massive attack on King's Landing. The capital falls with almost no resistance, allowing Rhaenyra to finally reclaim the Iron Throne. The hour closes on an uneasy new chapter for the Dance of the Dragons, marked by Otto Hightower's execution and a tense, face-to-face confrontation between Alicent and Rhaenyra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Team Black capitalises on the chaos. With Alicent secretly opening the gates from the inside, Rhaenyra and Daemon launch a massive attack on King's Landing. The capital falls with almost no resistance, allowing Rhaenyra to finally reclaim the Iron Throne. The hour closes on an uneasy new chapter for the Dance of the Dragons, marked by Otto Hightower's execution and a tense, face-to-face confrontation between Alicent and Rhaenyra. {{/usCountry}}

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The episode ends with Rhaenyra getting a terrifying vision of the Red Keep burning under a massive dragon made of ice and darkness. It’s a massive nod to the Prince That Was Promised prophecy, dropping a huge hint that the real danger might actually be hiding far north of the Wall.

Easter eggs and book references in episode 2

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The episode also planted a few important seeds for what's to come. Rhaenyra's vision continues to build on Aegon the Conqueror's prophecy about the Song of Ice and Fire, linking the Targaryen civil war to the greater threat that will one day face Westeros.

Throughout their history, the Targaryens have been haunted by prophetic visions known as "dragon dreams," which have influenced many of their biggest decisions. The most obvious interpretation ties directly to the overarching Song of Ice and Fire prophecy. The "dragon of ice" is almost certainly a reference to the White Walkers and the coming Long Night, which we see in Game of Thrones.

The visit to Vermithor is another clue. Since the dragon is eventually claimed by Hugh Hammer in the book, the scene appears to hint that Rhaenyra is about to begin recruiting new dragon riders.

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The biggest surprise, though, is what the show leaves out. Instead of depicting the Battle by the Lakeshore, also called the Fishfeed, it simply references Daemon's victory. In Martin's book, it's one of the war's most brutal battles, wiping out much of House Lannister's strength. Skipping it makes the conflict feel much smaller than it actually is.

What could happen in episode 3?

The trailer for House of the Dragon season 3 episode 3 shifts the focus from war to power as Rhaenyra Targaryen settles onto the Iron Throne. "I must justify my father's faith in me," she says, but ruling a fractured kingdom won't be simple. With two sons gone, a weakened council and Aegon II still on the run, her victory comes with new challenges.

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The preview also hints that Otto Hightower's death could drive a wedge between Rhaenyra and Alicent. If the show continues to follow George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, viewers can also expect more battles, Criston Cole's campaign at Harrenhal and Aemond's growing bond with Alys Rivers. Episode 3 arrives on July 5.

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