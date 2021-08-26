I am lucky to have been doing what I always wanted to: Hasan Zaidi

Known for projects like Horror Story, Powder and Dishkyaoon, actor Hasan Zaidi is happy to have been able to help people during the pandemic with his group of friends.

“The pandemic completely turned our lives upside down. What we all faced as a human race was unprecedented and to be able to stand by someone in such times was truly heartening. We formed a volunteer group that not only helped people in localities around but also provided groceries and packed food to the migrant labourers. During the second wave, we were literally on our toes to provide whatever assistance we can for the needy,” says Sargoshiyan and Rishta.com actor.

With scores of shows and quite a few films in his career spanning two decades, Zaidi still feels there is a lot to be done.

“I am lucky to have been doing what I always wanted to do. My earlier days, like for any other new comer, were definitely not easy but then it was my journey and I refuse to call it a struggle. Thankfully, I met the right people in the beginning of my career who stood by me. I remember how actor Amit Saad helped me and another friend of mine at that time. We did put up at his house for a month and it was he who told me to audition for Neena Gupta’s show Kyo Hota Hai Pyaar. It was a small part but soon I got a role in Samir Karnik’s film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and that’s how it all began.”

The Khottey Sikkey actor has done numerous negative roles on TV. “In my initial days, it was such fun to do those negative parts because they totally brought the focus on you and you took the centre stage as a performer for months. That too was a memorable phase of my career.”

Zaidi wrapped Beyhadd-2 before lockdown and is currently playing lead in a daily soap. “Luckily, I had work when things started to worsen. The shoot was pushed due to the pandemic but slowly the work resumed for my ongoing show Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana,” shares the UPite.

Theatre is something that also keeps Zaidi busy.

“I love theatre, in fact I have penned a play titled Kuan Salim Kiski Anarkali that was being staged at different cities before the lockdown happened. Now, I desperately want live performances and theatre to be back but as we are still in the clutches of the virus, I think it will take a bit more time.”