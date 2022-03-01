I believe in focusing on one medium at a time: Vidisha Srivastava

Known for her films down South and TV shows Yeh Hai Mohabbatien and Meri Gudiya, actor Vidisha Srivastava feels it’s the best feeling in the world to get love and recognition from one’s own people and the place of origin.

“I have been in the industry for years now and have been constantly working in films and television. As I have been in the field of acting for long now, so I strongly felt that it’s high time that I make my people happy with substantial choice of work.For now, I want to be part of projects that has a wider reach in north as well and not only cater a certain set of audience,” says actor who hails from Varanasi.

Srivastava has been part of South Indian film industry for years and has worked in six Telugu films along with other regional languages.

“I am a kind of an actor who believes to focus on one medium at a time. After my debut with a Doordarshan series, I started doing South films and was totally focused on my projects there. I also learnt Telugu to deliver my best. My last film was Janta Garage and then in 2016 Hindi TV started to happen. Since then I completely switched to television.”

After doing a series of shows like Shrimad Bhagvat Mahapuran and Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, the youngster is elated to be part of a popular series, playing a contemporary role.

“When I was offered the role of Anita Mishra in the comedy series Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hai! I was delighted to the core. We all know it’s among the most loved show especially in the Hindi belt. I have full faith that this role will surely get me recognition from each and every household in UP and my hometown. I am looking forward to play the character my way and entertain my fans,” says Srivastava.