I consider myself a blessed actor: Aasif Sheikh

Actor Aasif Sheikh believes that there are very few lucky people who get to make a new start in their lives.

“I am living the best phase of my life and career. I had work earlier too but those projects didn’t satiate the actor in me, surely, they helped me to run my finances. I used to think kya sab aise hi chalta rahega before it finally ends. But now, I feel, one should never give up as things can change,” says the Yes Boss, Bharat and Hum Aapke Hain In Laws actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He adds, “I really consider myself blessed that my career took that 360 degree turn that we all actors wish for and soon it completely changed things for me.”

Sheikh is considered as one of the fittest actors in the business. “By the grace of God I have been able to maintain momentum in my life. Keeping fit is something that is very much part of my lifestyle. I have a long distance to commute each day so I utilize those hours doing yoga asanas, reading and taking a quick nap — this has become my everyday pattern. Then on reaching the shoot location, I follow up with an exercise regime before starting my day. Also eating less and light has worked for me. I don’t binge and eat only when I am hungry, this you can say is my mantra.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hailing from UP, Sheikh has done numerous films and TV dailies but the recognition he got of late has been hard earned!

“There are few once in a lifetime roles that come our way as actors. Vibhuti Narayan Mishra was that game-changing role for me. I am glad that I got to work with a team and writers who not only gave me an interesting role but over hundreds of different sub-characters. It’s their hard work that Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai , a show that has been running for seven years now and won me the World Book of Records, London for setting up a new record of performing more than 300 different characters in a single running series,” shares Sheikh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor is also upbeat about a new web show in the pipeline that will present him in a new avatar.