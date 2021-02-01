'I did not kiss Nikki Tamboli': Jaan Kumar Sanu denies allegations, says he was never in love with her on Bigg Boss 14

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Jaan Kumar Sanu, has responded to allegations that he kissed co-contestant Nikki Tamboli on the show, without her consent. Calling Nikki a 'loose-mouth', he denied the allegations.

He said in an interview that he has been brought up by his mother to respect others. Previously, Jaan's mother had also slammed Nikki's statements against him, calling her behaviour 'below-the-belt'.

Jaan told The Times of India, "I did not kiss Nikki at all. And let me tell you, I have been brought up by my mother to respect people."

He even denied being attracted to her. Jaan had declared his love for Nikki during his Bigg Boss stint, only to be rebuked by her. He said, "I was attached to her. But that is all that was there to it. I was not in love with Nikki. Inside Bigg Boss house, contestants do group up and vent out their stories to each other and in the process, a certain camaraderie might develop."

Nikki's mother, in an interview to SpotboyE, said that her daughter wasn't comfortable with Jaan's advances, and after giving him hints that she wasn't interested, she decided to 'break his heart'. Nikki's mother said, "Nikki told me it is very difficult to make him understand anything. And as a viewer I will also agree to it. Because in the episodes we have seen how Nikki has made it clear to him about her feelings, also went on calling him 'bhaijaan'. So he should have understood at that point only. She always kept it clear that he is just a friend to him. But he was not ready to understand that. So she decided to break his heart now than later.”

Last year, Jaan's mother had told Pinkvilla, “Honestly, both Nikki and Jaan are trying to be good friends and I was happy to see their budding friendship inside but what she said about my son, I don’t think that is appreciated by anyone. She is doing all this below the belt game, it is very bad.”

