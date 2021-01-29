IND USA
Jaan Kumar Sanu denies reports of refusing to enter Bigg Boss 14 because of Nikki Tamboli, admits he is 'upset' with her

Jaan Kumar Sanu admitted that he is upset with Nikki Tamboli but said that there is no truth to reports that he refused to go on Bigg Boss 14 to support her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:58 PM IST

Jaan Kumar Sanu denied reports that he refused to enter Bigg Boss 14 as Nikki Tamboli’s connection and support her. Before he was evicted from the show, he was vocal about his feelings for her. However, their equation soured after she accused him of kissing her without consent.

In a new interview, Jaan admitted that he and his mother, Rita Bhattacharya, are upset with Nikki. However, he maintained that there is no truth to reports that he refused to come on Bigg Boss 14 to support her.

“That is all made-up. I read the first article that came out about it and I don’t agree with that. I had an entire discussion with both my elder brothers and my mother. We sat down and spoke about it. The concept was to support Nikki, so there is no issue,” he told Bollywood Hungama, adding, “There are a lot of things that need clarification but I don’t think that I would have a problem with going and supporting someone because I will be there for a week and it is a plus-plus for me.”

Jaan clarified that he is busy with his music videos, which is the reason he could not take time out for Bigg Boss 14. “Yeah, my mom is upset and even I am, but itna bhi upset nahi ki (not so upset that) I will turn down something like this. It is just that the dates could not be accommodated, so I could not make it. That is all,” he said.

Jaan was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 in November. When he was leaving the show, Nikki burst into tears and lamented her behaviour towards him. “Maine usko respect nahi diya (I did not give him respect), he deserves everything. Bahut sahi banda hai (He is such a nice person),” she said.

