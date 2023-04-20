‘I didn’t punch her', Scheana Shay denies punching Raquel Leviss, addresses rumours of husband’s extramarital affair

Reality TV star Scheana Shay recently opened up about her altercation with former friend Raquel Leviss and addressed dating rumours about her and Brock Davies.

Image Credit: Bravo

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Shay denied punching the former beauty queen in the face and admitted to throwing her phone during the confrontation.

Shay, 37, stated, “I did not punch her in the face,” adding, “As you see I can’t really form a proper fist. There’s a shove and there’s a punch and I did not punch her.”

Although, the reality star admitted her confrontation with Raquel, she also mentioned that she did not “regret” her action against her former friend.

When host Andy Cohen brought up the rumour that her current husband Davies hooked up with Leviss just before their wedding, Shay replied that there wasn’t “any truth” to the gossip. However, she did question her husband and asked if Leviss ever made a move on him.

The “Scheananigans” podcast host explained, “I absolutely did question him because after all the Tom and Raquel stuff, which I didn’t think was true, I obviously had to ask.” She added, “He said, ‘Absolutely not,’ but, as a follow-up question I asked, ‘Did she ever try?’ As much as I trust my husband, I don’t trust that hoe. He said no. He said he never put that energy off and we know Sandoval did.”

The “Good and Gold” singer also shared thoughts on Leviss, 28, and Tom Sandoval’s, 39, relationship, stating that they are “wrapped up in this weird affair” that she hears is already toxic.

“They deserve what’s coming to them,” Shay added.

Sandoval’s affair with Leviss was confirmed in March, calling off his year-long relationship with Ariana Madix.

Image Credit: Getty images

While the USA reality industry is garnering more gossip on the Sandoval scandal, Leviss filled an order of protection against Shay, claiming a physical fight between them.

Neama Rahmani, Shay’s attorney has also denied the claim against her client, “This case is a fabrication by a known liar and cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Raquel, period,” added, “The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months. Schena is obviously upset. She and Raquel were friends for years. She actually invited Raquel into her home where she lived for six months. So, for her to betray her like this, she’s devastated.”

During this drama, Leviss announced her plans to drop the restraining order after completing the Season 10 Reunion of Vanderpump Rules.

Once the legal dispute was over, Shay ushered on what went down between her and Leviss.

During her March 31, “Scheananigans” podcast Shay explained, “There’s barkers and there’s biters in this group. And that night, I was a biter. I had no words because nothing was getting through her. When she touched me, I was just so enraged. I was just, like, ‘Get off me! Get out of my space. ’ I just needed her away from me in that moment.”

Shay continued to stand with Madix, while Leviss checked herself into a mental treatment care. Reportedly Leviss was in rehab but not seeking any help for substance abuse.

Vaderpump Rules airs on Bravo at 9 PM E.T on Wednesday.