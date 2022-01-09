“I have cried hearing Alayna cry,” says Kumkum Bhagya’s Shikha Singh

Usually, the ones who are isolated and suffering from Covid-19 spend their time watching a long-format series. However, actor Shikha Singh is spending her isolation time watching her newborn baby on her house camera. “I’m keeping myself busy reading books and watching my baby on the house cameras every now and then. That’s my screen time,” says Singh.

The actor’s biggest challenge “is to be away from Alayna,” her daughter. “I can hear her calling out ‘Mumma Mumma’, crying out for me, but I can’t be with her. That’s a battle I have to fight till I test negative,” Singh laments. She further goes on to say, “No words can describe the feeling I’m going through. Only a mother can understand my feelings. I’ve literally cried hearing her cry.”

With the Omicron variant affecting infants, Singh like any other parent is worried. “It’s actually very scary and especially as a first-time parent everything around seems scary for your child so all you want to do is protect them from it,” she elaborates.

In her Instagram post, Singh also opened up about her breastfeeding her child, despite being affected by the virus. “Right now the best bet for my baby is my milk as it contains antibodies for her,” she explains. Sharing how she takes all the precautions, Singh educates, “I wear a mask when I’m pumping and I thoroughly clean my hands before starting the procedure. Post filling the bottle I clean it before I keep it out. Mask, gloves and sanitise is how I go about it as I want Alayna to have the milk. Rest is on upto God!”

