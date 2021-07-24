Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I prefer not to restrict myself as an actor: Manit Joura

Actor Manit Joura, who debuted with hit film Band Baja Baraat, says becoming an actor was destined for him as event after event acting became a desired career option for him
By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 07:11 PM IST
“I joined my father’s business straight after my tenth boards, but business was never my cup of tea and I realised it pretty early. So, I decided to explore my creative side. That’s how I reached theatre. I still remember in my first appearance what I got was a one line dialogue in three-hour long play. But, that eventually got me to theatre in a big way,” says …Yeh Khamoshiyaan and 12/24 Karol Bagh actor.

Manit soon landed into modelling after winning a contest that was followed by numerous assignments.

Talking about his early days, he says, “In that phase, I really earned a lot of money. But I felt, there was a void! Once my theatre director had said it’s time for screen. So, I went ahead with a yearlong acting course to understand the craft better. In the process, I also learned to accept who I am and understand my capabilities too.”

Over the time Manit has done eight films along with a German film The Girl with the Indian Emerald . “I believe in never saying no to work be it for any platform or industry. Acting is what I want to do and a lot is left to be explored in terms of stories and characters. So, I prefer not to restrict myself as an actor as then only I will get to experiment with different roles.”

He is currently shooting for his ongoing show and is on talks for other projects. “I am enjoying playing Rishabh Luthra in Kundali Bhagya after doing different types of characters in shows as well as in films like Solo, Love Shagun and Falsafa. I also delved into OTT projects Baarish and The Test Case to explore this contemporary platform.”

