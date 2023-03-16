'I should've said cheated, but...', Whoopi Goldberg apologises for ethnic slur on The View

Whoopi Goldberg has apologized for her use of a term considered an ethnic slur on Wednesday's episode of ABC's "The View." During a discussion about former President Donald Trump, Goldberg commented that some of his supporters believe "he got 'gy----d' somehow in the election" - a term for cheating that perpetuates a negative stereotype about the Romani people. Goldberg said she was sorry in a video posted after the show.

"You know, when you're a certain age, you use the words that you know from when you were a kid or you remember saying, and that's what I did today, and I shouldn't have," said Goldberg in the video posted to the show's official Twitter account. "I should've thought about it a little longer before I said it, but I didn't," the actress added. "And I should've said cheated, but I used another word, and I'm really, really sorry."

This is not the first time Goldberg has come under fire for espousing controversial viewpoints or using outdated and offensive language on air. Early last year, she was suspended from "The View" for two weeks after she argued that the Holocaust - in which six million Jewish people were murdered - was "not about race. "

Goldberg brought it up again in December in an interview with the Sunday Times of London, saying that the Holocaust was not "originally about race" - a comment she later apologized for but which did not result in any disciplinary action.

Following her use of a term considered an ethnic slur on Wednesday's episode of "The View," Whoopi Goldberg issued an apology that garnered a range of reactions on social media. While some individuals commended Goldberg for taking accountability for her words and acknowledging the offense caused by the slur, others held differing opinions.

Some defended Goldberg, saying that most people don't know the etymology of the word and that almost no one who uses it means to offend the Romani people.