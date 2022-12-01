I thought I’m not worthy of what I am getting: Avika Gor recalls the lowest point in her life

Actor Avika Gor has had a smooth transition from television to films and she has been a part of several Telugu projects. The actor was supposed to make her Hindi film debut with Vikram Bhatt’s film, 1920 – Horrors Of The Heart, but her another project , a social satire titled Kahani Rubberband Ki that released last month eventually marked her entry in Bollywood. And she has no qualms about it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That being said, Gor recalls that things haven’t always been hunky dory and there have been several ups and downs not just professionally but also on the personal front.

She admits there was a time when she felt disappointed in herself not because she wasn’t getting the right kind of work “but because the hard work and effort I was putting in, was not showing”.

Gor, who starter her acting career as a child artist, further shares, “Mostly, it [feeling low] was about the way I looked... basically, the way I looked at myself. I used to get thoughts like, ‘I am not worthy of what I am getting’. Any which way, I was doing good work. But I felt that this is not it. I wanted to do more for myself.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor says that instead of getting carried away, she chose to do something about the problem that bothered her. “I worked on it and now when I look back, I feel that if I can overcome that, I can do anything in life,” she tells us, adding, “When I was at my lowest, I gave myself a fixed amount of time to cry or sulk over a problem, and when that time was over, I used to convince myself not to think about it. And gradually, I stopped thinking about the problems altogether.”

Glad that she came out as a stronger person after that low phase, the actor says today she doesn’t even have te time to ponder over negative thoughts. “I believe the more you think about it, the more you feel the negativity within you about a certain thing. So it’s better to focus on the positives,” she wraps ups.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}