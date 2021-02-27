Home / Entertainment / Tv / 'I wear my boyfriend's clothes', says Bigg Boss runner-up Rahul Vaidya's fiancee Disha Parmar, shares video
Bigg Boss runner-up Rahul Vaidya's fiancee Disha Parmar has shared a video of herself wearing one of his sweatshirts. "I wear my boyfriend's clothes," she wrote in her post.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya and his fiancee, Disha Parmar, posted several pictures and videos from their quick weekend getaway on Saturday. Among Disha's posts was one in which she wore an olive green sweatshirt, and revealed to her followers that it belongs to Rahul.

"I wear my boyfriend's clothes," she captioned the Boomerang video, shared on Instagram Stories. She also re-posted Rahul's picture of them sitting in a helicopter, and a video of them flying to their destination.

Rahul proposed to Disha on her birthday, via a grand gesture on Bigg Boss. He told her to convey her response to the show's producers. Disha later visited Rahul on the show.

Himanshi Khurana recreates Aishwarya Rai’s song, fans gush over her expressions

Arpit Ranka: Mythology shows are lifeline of Indian TV

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: My boyfriend does not belong to the entertainment industry

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shares dance video with husband Abhinav Shukla

Rahul, who finished as the runner-up on the reality show, recently confirmed in an interview that him and Disha will most likely tie the knot this year. Earlier, Rahul’s mother Geeta Vaidya talked about the possibility of a June wedding, as Disha did not want to get married in the summer and they did not want to wait till December. He confirmed it and told The Times of India, “If my mother has that the wedding will happen in June then definitely it has to be in June. My mom has left for home but Disha is still waiting outside for me and once we are together, we will have the discussion about marriage.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya takes girlfriend Disha Parmar on a helicopter ride, see here

“I realised each and every emotion and relationship when I was inside the house. I would remember the person who would cook food for me at my house to every bond, relation and friend inside the BB 14 house. I realised that there is this beautiful person, Disha in my life, why not marry her? So that's why I proposed to her on national television,” he added.

