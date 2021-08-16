Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Indian Idol 12 finale: Pawandeep Rajan is the season winner, takes home 25 lakh
tv

Indian Idol 12 finale: Pawandeep Rajan is the season winner, takes home 25 lakh

Pawandeep Rajan has lifted the Indian Idol season 12 winner's trophy. He was also awarded the prize money of ₹25 lakh.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Pawandeep Rajan has won the 12th season of Indian Idol.

Uttarakhand's Pawandeep Rajan has won the 12th season of Indian Idol. Pawandeep lifted the winner's trophy and also won the prize money of 25 lakh. Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble were runners-up.

Pawandeep was announced as the winner on Sunday's grand finale episode, which ran for 12 hours until midnight. Pawandeep's family also joined him on the show and were ecstatic at his win.

On the show, Pawandeep was known for delivering some impressive performances to hit Bollywood songs and also his romantic angle with co-contestant Arunita Kanjilal.

Speaking about the show, he had earlier told Indian Express in an interview, “Indian Idol is a platform that gives a lot of respect to artists, and the kind of exposure it gets you is unmatched. Through the course of the show, we got to sing so many songs, and had the best judges and guests to guide us. The reason I got back in the arena was not my will to win but my quest to learn. And I am thankful that after spending so many months on this show, we are now ready to playback.”

He had added that he was upset about leaving the show after being a part of it for many weeks. “After so many months, as we are set to wrap up, I feel pained. The show became our new home and it feels as if we came yesterday only. I wish we could have stayed longer,” he added.

Also read: Indian Idol 12 finale: Great Khali, Alka Yagnik join contestants

The finale episode saw Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, The Great Khali and others arrive as guests. Sonu Kakkar filled in for her sister Neha Kakkar as judge while Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and others also joined the show with Anu Malik. 

The episode was hosted by regular host Aditya Narayana and also Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian idol indian idol 12

Related Stories

music

Aditya Narayan says he 'became super famous, girls were kissing' him after his TV stint but wasn't offered songs

UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 06:21 PM IST
music

When Aditya Narayan, 8, called Tabassum after watching her 'jawani ki picture', made her happy

PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 12:01 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Finding the queen bee in this hive may make your brain buzz. Watch

Kitty’s reaction on being tickled makes for a very happy video. Watch viral clip

A home for you and me

Video captures what happened when a water fountain was installed for animals
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP