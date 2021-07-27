Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan on trolls calling show scripted: 'It reflects their sickening mindsets'

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has reacted to social media trolls calling the reality show a scripted programme. The actor-singer has said that no show in the history of television runs sans a script, Indian Idol 12 is no different. He added that he doesn't care much for social media trolls as 'they don't have anything good to say about anyone'.

Indian Idol 12 has been receiving flak for numerous reasons. While Amit Kumar, son of singer Kishore Kumar, said that the show makers had asked him only to praise the contestants, viewers were also upset to learn that romantic angles between contestants were being forced into the show. This led to numerous social media users trolling the show.

Responding to the trolls, Aditya told BollywoodLife, "Honestly, I don't have anything to say to these online trollers because they don't have anything good to say about anyone. It just reflects their sickening mindsets. If your heart is filled with love, you will talk about love, if you have all the hate inside you, you would only talk dirty and nothing else. There hasn't been any show in the history of television that it has not been scripted. There's no show without a script. So if you say that the show is scripted, then I would say every show is scripted. There is a show flow and it is necessary to run the show. So when a certain individual feels that the show is not going according to his/her imagination, it becomes scripted. Isn't it?"

"Every successful story has the same ingredients with many different views and opinions. And honestly speaking, no individual has the bandwidth to go through it, we are not designed to consider so many opinions. It's because of the social media that we are getting so many responses. When it wasn't, we were still running the show. But yes, we do take audience's feedback seriously. If the majority of the audiences are happy, we try to focus more on them and we also try to see if we can make the remaining ones happy as well. But it is impossible to please everybody," he added.

Aditya's statements come a few weeks ahead of the Indian Idol 12 finale. Over the past few weeks, the show has hosted several guest celebrities, with Karisma Kapoor being the recent star to appear on the show, as they build-up for the finale. Aditya, on the other hand, recently revealed that he might be leaving the small screen in 2022.